 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Another hot one, storm cleanup continues, St. Ambrose president to retire, and masking up in Illinois bars and restaurants
alert featured

Rick's Six: Another hot one, storm cleanup continues, St. Ambrose president to retire, and masking up in Illinois bars and restaurants

{{featured_button_text}}

8/26/20

A good Wednesday to all. Midwesterners have a clever way of putting the weather in perspective. How many times have you been in a conversation that started with, "Hot enough for you?" or "Cold enough for you?"

Today is one of those "Hot enough for you?" days. And while the National Weather Service has not yet issued a heat advisory for the Quad-Cities it is hot enough for me. Thank you very much.

Heat index chart

According to the weather service hot and humid conditions will again be seen today with highs in the mid 90s. Peak heat-index readings in the upper 90s to around 100 are expected this afternoon.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and — yes, you guessed it — hot

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101. The overnight low will  be around 73 degrees.

Thunderstorms

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms for the entire area on Friday. The primary risk is damaging winds with a secondary risk of large hail. If severe storms develop the most likely time frame is 3 p.m. to midnight.

Related reading

• Farmers' Almanac predicts snowy winter with 'everything crazy in between'

• Tour of damaged Czech Village highlights aid after derecho

2. Across the Quad-Cities, storm debris cleanup continues

Debris clean-up

A fleet of Davenport city trucks remove storm debris from the curb along West Dover Court in Davenport on Tuesday.

If you live anywhere in Bettendorf, city crews likely have picked up storm debris in your neighborhood at least once by Wednesday, but the "first pass" for Davenport will take longer.

As of Tuesday, Davenport officials estimated crews had picked up roughly  60,000 to 70,000 cubic yards of debris, but had another 50,000 to 100,000 cubic yards to go. "We hope to have made one pass through the entire city by the end of next week for large debris," Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said in an email. Read more.

3. Emergency drill today at Q-C Airport

Quad City International Airport

Quad City International Airport

Don't panic if you see smoke and flames coming from the Quad-City International Airport today.

They will be conducting emergency drills from 8 a.m. until noon.

Officials say smoke and flames may be visible.

Stay calm, it's only a drill.

4. Patrons of Illinois bars and restaurants must now wear face coverings

New Illinois ad campaign to promote masks as virus positivity rate hits 4%

Gov. J.B. Pritzker wears an Illinois-themed mask as he waits to speak at the Emergency Management Agency Operations Center in Springfield Monday. He announced a new $5 million ad campaign to promote face coverings as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the state.

Illinois restaurant and bar patrons will be required to wear face coverings when interacting with workers at those establishments.

That COVID-19 mitigation effort is being launched Wednesday after being announced Tuesday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The new guideline also goes into effect Wednesday for indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues. Read more.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 a mysterious visitor to this Rock Island family

• COVID-19 outbreak forces Cambridge schools to go to remote learning

• Application period opens for Illinois’ COVID-19 mortgage assistance program

• Illinois Quad-Cities tourism increased in 2019, better than state average

5. Sister Joan Lescinski announces retirement as head of St. Ambrose

091119-qct-qca-sau-004a.JPG

President of St. Ambrose Sister Joan Lescinski speaks during a press conference to announce details of a scholarship program created through the $1.38 million dollar scholarship gift to the University Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Davenport.

Sister Joan Lescinski will retire as president of St. Ambrose University in 2021.

The university issued the announcement Tuesday. Lescinski's retirement will be effective in August 2021.

The committee that will find her replacement is being organized. The national search is expected to begin immediately. Read more.

6. Crime and public safety

082520-qct-train-2.JPG

A train and semi crashed at Cody Road and Territorial Road outside of LeClaire on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

• What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

• Train, semi crash outside LeClaire

• Gunfire investigated in southwest Davenport

BONUS SIX: Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries: Prep volleyball and saving the post office

Photos: Clinton vs North Scott volleyball

+19 
+19 
082520-qc-spt-clinton-ns vball-215
+19 
+19 
082520-qc-spt-clinton-ns vball-227
+19 
+19 
082520-qc-spt-clinton-ns vball-188
+19 
+19 
082520-qc-spt-clinton-ns vball-170
+19 
+19 
082520-qc-spt-clinton-ns vball-262

PHOTOS: Muscatine vs. Central DeWitt volleyball

+6 
+6 
IMG_8576 copy.jpg
+6 
+6 
IMG_8335 copy.jpg
+6 
+6 
IMG_8403 copy.jpg
+6 
+6 
IMG_8406 copy.jpg
+6 
+6 
IMG_8425 copy.jpg

Photo: #SaveThePostOffice Day of Action

+12 
+12 
082620-qc-nws-postoffice-1.JPG
+12 
+12 
082620-qc-nws-postoffice-2.JPG
+12 
+12 
082620-qc-nws-postoffice-3.JPG
+12 
+12 
082620-qc-nws-postoffice-4.JPG
+12 
+12 
082620-qc-nws-postoffice-5.JPG

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News