Rick's Six: Another hot one, storm cleanup continues, St. Ambrose president to retire, and masking up in Illinois bars and restaurants

A good Wednesday to all. Midwesterners have a clever way of putting the weather in perspective. How many times have you been in a conversation that started with, "Hot enough for you?" or "Cold enough for you?"
Today is one of those "Hot enough for you?" days. And while the National Weather Service has not yet issued a heat advisory for the Quad-Cities it is hot enough for me. Thank you very much.
According to the weather service hot and humid conditions will again be seen today with highs in the mid 90s. Peak heat-index readings in the upper 90s to around 100 are expected this afternoon.
Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and — yes, you guessed it — hot
Today will be sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101. The overnight low will be around 73 degrees.
The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms for the entire area on Friday. The primary risk is damaging winds with a secondary risk of large hail. If severe storms develop the most likely time frame is 3 p.m. to midnight.
2. Across the Quad-Cities, storm debris cleanup continues
If you live anywhere in Bettendorf, city crews likely have picked up storm debris in your neighborhood at least once by Wednesday, but the "first pass" for Davenport will take longer.
As of Tuesday, Davenport officials estimated crews had picked up roughly 60,000 to 70,000 cubic yards of debris, but had another 50,000 to 100,000 cubic yards to go. "We hope to have made one pass through the entire city by the end of next week for large debris," Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said in an email. Read more.
3. Emergency drill today at Q-C Airport
Don't panic if you see smoke and flames coming from the Quad-City International Airport today.
They will be conducting emergency drills from 8 a.m. until noon.
Officials say smoke and flames may be visible.
Stay calm, it's only a drill.
4. Patrons of Illinois bars and restaurants must now wear face coverings
Illinois restaurant and bar patrons will be required to wear face coverings when interacting with workers at those establishments.
That COVID-19 mitigation effort is being launched Wednesday after being announced Tuesday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The new guideline also goes into effect Wednesday for indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues. Read more.
5. Sister Joan Lescinski announces retirement as head of St. Ambrose
Sister Joan Lescinski will retire as president of St. Ambrose University in 2021.
The university issued the announcement Tuesday. Lescinski's retirement will be effective in August 2021.
The committee that will find her replacement is being organized. The national search is expected to begin immediately. Read more.
6. Crime and public safety
