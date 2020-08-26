Rick's Six: Another hot one, storm cleanup continues, St. Ambrose president to retire, and masking up in Illinois bars and restaurants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

8/26/20

A good Wednesday to all. Midwesterners have a clever way of putting the weather in perspective. How many times have you been in a conversation that started with, "Hot enough for you?" or "Cold enough for you?"

Today is one of those "Hot enough for you?" days. And while the National Weather Service has not yet issued a heat advisory for the Quad-Cities it is hot enough for me. Thank you very much.

According to the weather service hot and humid conditions will again be seen today with highs in the mid 90s. Peak heat-index readings in the upper 90s to around 100 are expected this afternoon.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and — yes, you guessed it — hot

Today will be sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101. The overnight low will be around 73 degrees.