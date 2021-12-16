Rick's Six: Another possible threat to Davenport schools, a local COVID warning, and parishes help Afghan families resettle in the Quad-Cities

A good Thursday to all. Last night was quite a windy end to a record-breaking day for sunshine and high temperatures.
Some people are waking up to no power this morning. At one time some 7,700 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Quad-City region were without power last night. This morning about 400 customers remain without power as workers continue to do their jobs.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny and breezy with a steady temperature around 38 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph with produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 26 degrees. West winds of 5 to 10 mph will become light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday brings increasing clouds with a high near 40 degrees.
Friday night will see a slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m. then a slight chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
2. Another possible threat against a Davenport school is under investigation
There were extra police officers Wednesday at Davenport Central High School after authorities received a tip about a possible threat against the school.
The tip was sent to the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App, according to the Davenport Community School District. The tip referenced rumors circulating about a possible threat against Central.
The information, like other reports of threats, is being take seriously, but there had been no changes to Central's operations as of Wednesday afternoon, the district said. The tip was being investigated by the district and the Davenport Police Department.
Officers also conducted extra patrols in the area around Central, the police department said.
Further details about the nature of the threat alleged in the tip were not available.
This is the fourth threat reported by a Quad-Cities area school in the last week, and the second against a school in the Davenport district.
3. Quad-City health experts: COVID-19 is 'a severe situation — worse than it was last year'
Public health officials and the chief medical officers from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity marked the one year anniversary of Genesis doctors and nurses taking the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines by making a desperate plea during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition news briefing.
"This is a severe situation — worse than it was last year," said Genesis Chief Medical Officer Kurt Andersen during the briefing. "Our biggest challenge is in our critical care areas. This morning, out of all our critical care beds available throughout Genesis Health System, 80% of those beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19. Of those patients, and consistently throughout the pandemic, 90% of those patients have not been vaccinated. Read more.
4. 'It should be like welcoming our veterans': Quad-City parishes rally to help Afghan families who aided U.S. forces
Bonnie Byrne of Davenport stood near the doorway and directed traffic as Charles Cassel of Bettendorf helped lug a bookcase up the steep driveway of the five-bedroom, two-story home in Rock Island.
Girls upstairs. Boys downstairs.
Roughly a dozen volunteers spent the afternoon Wednesday moving and setting up furniture, appliances, kitchenware and houseware items ahead of the anticipated arrival next month of a family of 11 from Afghanistan being resettled by World Relief Quad Cities.
"They're coming from all around the world to a strange place with languages and customs and all kinds of things they don't understand," said organizer Ryan Burchett of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. "We hope that in a small way our presence here and our efforts here help to soften what is a difficult situation for them and allow them to feel welcome in our community."
Quad-Cities World Relief expects to resettle 175 Afghans by mid-February after American troops withdrew from Afghanistan earlier this year and the Taliban overthrew the nation's government in Kabul. Read more.
5. Moline grants special self-pour liquor license so bar can open its business
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the former O'Rourke building at 1209 4th Ave., on the edge of downtown Moline.
The third location of Pour Bros., with its unique serve-yourself concept, is almost ready to open. Except for one small detail. Co-founder Rob Mathisen said he wasn't aware the business would need a special self-pour liquor license to open the business.
The city of Moline prohibits the self-service of alcoholic liquor, with the exception of a suite at a sporting or entertainment event.
"I'm in a tough spot right now," Mathisen said Tuesday afternoon. "I'm struggling with the late-in-the ballgame issue. I met with a lot of city officials and it wasn't brought up. It just came to my attention."
Luckily for Mathisen, Moline city aldermen voted Tuesday night to amend the city's liquor ordinance to accommodate his business. It will be the only self-pour liquor license granted at this time. Read more.
