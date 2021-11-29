Rick's Six: Another traffic change on I-74 in Bettendorf, tackling a teacher shortage, and homicides in the Quad-Cities

A good Cyber Monday to all. Still feeling the after effects from turkey overload? Or that unusual turn of events that put the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship? Whatever side effects you are suffering from Mother Nature will deliver a fairly mild day today, but it will come with some gusty winds.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Gusty winds temper mild temps
Today will start off cloudy through mid morning then gradually clear with a high near 51 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northwest after midnight.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.
2. New off-ramp to Grant St./U.S. 67 opening today in Bettendorf
Beginning today, weather permitting, a new off-ramp to Grant Street/U.S. 67 (exit 4) will open for drivers on Illinois-bound I-74.
The new ramp will allow drivers to exit directly to Grant Street rather than Kimberly Road.
At the end of the new off-ramp, drivers will be able to turn right or left on Grant Street/U.S. 67. Watch for new traffic signals on Grant Street/U.S. 67.
The old ramp to Kimberly Road will be permanently closed.
Going to River Drive in Moline? Drivers can turn right on Grant Street/U.S. 67 at the end of the new off-ramp, left on 12th Street and left on State Street to take the ramp onto the old bridge.
3. From the beginning of 2019 to August 2021, there have been 40 homicides in the Quad-Cities
Homicides in the Quad Cities have increased significantly since 2019.
The Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus requested homicide data for the past three years from the law enforcement agencies for Scott County, Rock Island County, Davenport, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Moline, LeClaire, East Moline, Silvis and Eldridge. Between the beginning of 2019 and the end of August 2021, there were 40 homicides in the Quad Cities, according to the numbers sent by each police department.
Homicides increased significantly from 2019 to 2020, but the homicide rate has stayed about the same from 2020 to 2021. There were seven homicides in 2019, 20 in 2020, and 13 in the first seven months of 2021. 14 of the 20 homicides in 2020 happened in the first seven months, but only 3 of the 7 in 2019 happened in that time. Read more.
4. Teaching in the Q-C: School districts look to their students to meet need for teachers
In the wake of a shortage of teachers, Quad-Cities school districts are looking at their students as one way to help them meet their staffing needs in the future.
These districts encourage their own students to explore and pursue teaching as a career; then, if they go into the profession, they're encouraged to return to their home district as teachers.
At the Moline-Coal Valley School District, the program is known as “Grow Your Own Teacher.” It was developed in partnership with Western Illinois University and Black Hawk College.
The program came about because the district was noticing a decline in the number of candidates for open teaching positions, Tom Ryerson, the district’s director for instructional programming, said. Read more.
5. Gunter's cabin: Davenport resident commissions wood carving to honor late husband, fallen tree
A small cottage atop the trunk of a beloved maple is the showpiece to Mari Mahler's front yard in Davenport.
But this house isn't for birds, squirrels or even fairies, as some people make homes for. This miniature cabin houses the memory of Mahler's favorite tree and honors her late husband. She lost both in 2020.
The couple were lifelong artists. Mahler's husband, Gunter, died on March 25, his 82nd birthday. The old maple came down in the derecho that August. Read more.
