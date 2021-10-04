Rick's Six: Area road work projects, 1 wounded in weekend East Moline shooting, and job burnout during the pandemic

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a cooler start to the work week. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
2. Traffic alerts from around the area
• In Davenport:
Eastern Avenue is down to one lane in each direction between 43rd and 46th streets for street resurfacing. Access on E 46th Street and McCormick Place will be maintained. Work is estimated to be completed mid-to-late November.
Iowa American Water Company will have periodic lane reductions at E. 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue through October for water main improvements.
Lombard Street is down to one lane in each direction at Sturdevant Street for concrete restoration by Iowa American Water Company. Work is estimated to be completed by Friday.
Bridge Avenue will be closed from E. High Street to Grand Court beginning today for street repair. Work is estimated to be completed by Friday.
• Illinois 84 in Colona to close today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Illinois 84 in Colona will be closed today at the BNSF Railway crossing until Saturday.
The crossing is located between Poppy Garden Road and U.S. 6.
The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to remove and replace their at-grade crossing and repave the approaches. There will be a marked detour directing traffic to Poppy Garden Road, Green River Road and U.S. 6.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
• Inspection of U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting an inspection of the U.S. 30 Gateway Bridge between Clinton, Iowa and Whiteside County, Ill., will begin today.
The work will require a daily closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting in the eastbound lane before later shifting to the westbound lane. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection, which concludes Friday.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
3. The Davenport Civil Rights Director's acquittal on assault charges ends a long, sometimes bitter journey
Latrice Lacey held her breath at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday.
That was the moment a jury of seven women and five men heard the last of closing arguments in Lacey's third trial on three counts of misdemeanor assault. It had been three years and five months since Davenport's Civil Rights director was arrested and charged with attacking Clyde Richardson, her onetime boyfriend, outside a downtown Davenport business.
After a trial that entered its fourth day Thursday morning, all that was left was the breathless limbo of waiting.
Defense attorney Victoria Cole grabbed a quick lunch, then returned to the near-silence of the courtroom on the third floor of the Scott County Courthouse to wait. At 3:34 p.m. Cole was informed there was a verdict.
"Then there was a bit of commotion because no one could find Scott County Attorney Mike Walton," Cole said. "But a few minutes later, Mike comes walking in, and Judge McElyea walked into the courtroom. He was holding an envelope and folded piece of paper. I don't think he'd even seen the verdict."
Walton asked about the verdict. McElyea handed Walton the folded paper. Another near-silence followed for what felt like an eternity to Cole.
"I just blurted out 'Well?' And Mike (Walton) looked up and said, 'Not guilty on all counts.' And that was it," Cole said. "I went back and thanked the jury and called Latrice."
Contacted immediately after the verdict, Lacey said she could "exhale," and her first reaction was a "feeling of relief." Read more.
4. One person seriously wounded in East Moline shooting
One person suffered serious wounds Saturday in a shooting in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue in East Moline, East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said in a news release.
Kratt said that at 9:51 p.m. officers were sent to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue for a person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, and was in surgery late Saturday and early Sunday.
A crime scene was located in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue where officers located multiple shell casings. Read more.
5. Women more likely to experience job burnout due to gender expectations
During the pandemic, LaDrina Wilson suddenly needed to be a mom, educator, and a leader in higher education simultaneously from her family’s home.
“If my kid couldn't figure out a math problem, it didn't matter if I was in a Zoom meeting with my staff, they'd come up to me and they might be crying,” Wilson said. “Or they might want Cheetos while I'm in the middle of facilitating the meeting. It was this imbalance that created angst.”
Wilson, who then served as vice president of student services at Black Hawk College, said the new demands on her family and work life pushed her to carve out time for herself amidst a full household. During these moments, she developed Iman Consulting, a firm that offers diversity, equity, and inclusion training for organizations.
Emerging from the pandemic, it is now Wilson’s full-time job. Wilson is just one of many women who left their job over the past year due to strenuous demands on female employees inside and outside of work during the pandemic, according to research from McKinsey & Company and workplace experts. Read more.
