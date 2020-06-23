Rick's Six: Arrest made in Bettendorf, PV burglaries, court sides with Davenport in Civil Rights dispute, and luxury apartments open in Davenport

-
A good Tuesday to all. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service
1. Isolated showers and cooler
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
Flood Warnings are in effect on several area rivers and streams including:
• Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is at 11.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 16 feet Saturday. At 15.5 feet, water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
• Iowa River at Wapello until further notice.The Iowa is at 18.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 24.2 feet Sunday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is at 10.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 13 feet Sunday. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
2. Luxury apartment complex opens in Davenport
After breaking ground a year ago, the first of seven apartment buildings and a clubhouse have opened in a community called The Reserve at the City's Edge off Davenport's North Brady Street.
When finished, the development at 5725 N. Brady St. will have seven apartment buildings with 28 units each, for a total of 196, Justin Todd, assistant vice-president of development for Anthony Properties, said.
The second building should be finished by the end of July, with subsequent buildings being finished about every two months, with the final in May of 2021, he said. Read more.
3. Deere manufactures, distributes 400,000 face shields
What started as an effort to make 25,000 plastic protective face shields for hospitals and healthcare facilities in areas where John Deere has factories, grew into something far larger.
By the time John Deere Seeding shut down its mask making recently, it had made and donated more than 400,000 face shields. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. 18-year-old man charged in Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley burglaries
An 18-year-old Pleasant Valley man has been charged in a spate of burglaries in Bettendorf.
Sebastian M. Landrum faces 11 charges and is being held without bond in Scott County Jail. Charges include: First degree burglary, first degree attempted burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, first-degree theft, drug tax stamp charges and interference with official acts.
Police said there were several burglaries and attempted burglaries of homes and vehicles from Thursday night to Sunday morning in the lower south east portion of Bettendorf and lower Pleasant Valley.
Detectives developed Landrum as a suspect on Monday and stopped a car he was in near Eastern Avenue and Parkview Lane in Davenport, according to a news release from Bettendorf Poilce. Landrum fled, but was apprehended nearby.
5. Court rules in favor of city on who sits on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission
The courts have sided with Davenport about who are the legitimate members of the city’s civil rights commission.
At issue was whether Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson were correct in their assertion that they were still members of the commission, even though their terms had expire and new commissioners were appointed to fill the seats.
Members of the civil rights commission have typically served fixed terms and are replaced by appointees proposed by the mayor and approved by the city council.
On Monday, Judge Tom Reidel granted the city summary judgement in the case, stating that city ordinance is clear that a commissioner’s term is two years and that the terms of Greenwalt, Bribriesco-Ledger, Mayfield and Roberson had expired based on their dates of appointment. Read more.
