Rick's Six: Arsenal lays off 111, open enrollment's impact, and Bettendorf man accused of suffocating brother
A good Wednesday to all. Sunny and mild weather will be the rule today before temps creep back up into the summer-like range.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. A high in the 70s

Sunny

Today will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 62 degrees.

2. Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center releases 111 workers

ARSENAL-008

The HM997A3 ground ambulance, produced at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, in 2015. The Arsenal is releasing 111 term employees from now through October because of the completion of the project.

The Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is releasing 111 of its 174 term employees from now through October, according to Col. Shari Bennett.

The term employees are being laid off because of the completion of the project they were hired for, a Humvee ambulance manufacturing program that was initiated in 2013. The program produced almost 4,000 ambulances before its completion in June. The potential reduction in personnel was identified in December 2020, and the 111 employees’ terms expire in October. Read more.

3. Davenport readies for NorthPark Mall redevelopment

090921-qc-nws-northpark

Davenport city officials recently announced plans to create a new zoning district (outlined above) to facilitate the revitalization of the NorthPark Mall and adjacent property that includes multi-family residential and retail areas, office space, restaurants, entertainment and green spaces.

Davenport city officials this week began the process to create a new zoning district as part of an effort to reposition NorthPark Mall and surrounding property for redevelopment.

The city's Plan and Zoning Commission held a public hearing Wednesday to rezone about 143 acres in the area bounded by Northwest Boulevard, Kimberly Road, Brady Street, East 42nd Street, Welcome Way and by the north lot line of Northpark Mall from general commercial to "City Centre District."

The proposed zoning district includes multi-family residential and retail areas, office space, restaurants, entertainment and green space. Read more.

Historic photos: NorthPark Mall

+21 
+21 
NorthPark Mall
+21 
+21 
NorthPark Mall
+21 
+21 
NorthPark Mall
+21 
+21 
NorthPark Mall
+21 
+21 
NorthPark Mall

4. Davenport assessing financial impact after changes in open enrollment

More than 150 students have left Davenport Community School District for other districts since Iowa law covering school diversity plans changed earlier this year.

The old plans — voluntarily adopted by local school boards — limited the number of students who could transfer to a different district. They were intended to encourage racial diversity, according to the Iowa Department of Education. Davenport, Des Moines, Postville, Waterloo and West Liberty were the only district in Iowa with diversity plans.

In May, the state ended the plans and the caps they placed on open enrollment.

Districts receive a variety of funding that depends on the size of their enrollment, superintendent TJ Schneckloth said.

During the report presented Monday night, officials said per pupil allocation is about $7,500. That's about $1,177,500 Davenport could lose with those 157 students. Read more.

5. Police: Bettendorf man suffocated brother

Todd Laing.jpg

A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother in November.

Todd Alan Laing Sr. put his hands over his brother's mouth on Nov. 11, expecting and intending to cause his brother's death, according to an arrest affidavit from the Bettendorf police department. Read more.

Historic photos: Davenport Bank & Trust Co. Building