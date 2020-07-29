Rick's Six: Assumption dances at state, Davenport schools hires COVID-19 coordinator, and shocking number of missing girls in Davenport

A good Wednesday to all. Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s. Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers later with a high near 89 degrees
Today there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around 71 degrees.
Thursday there's a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
2. Beyond Breasia: How many missing girls are there in Davenport?
When 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing July 10 she was placed on the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s list of missing people.
It is a list that’s equal parts shocking and misleading.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, there are 26 Davenport girls ages 19 or younger listed as missing. Breasia was the 15th girl reported missing in 2020. And in July she was second of three girls placed on the list.
But being on the list of missing people in Iowa doesn’t necessarily mean you are still missing. Read more.
3. Davenport school board hires a coronavirus coordinator for $87,533
The Davenport Community School District board, has approved the hiring of a COVID-19 coordinator to deal with its pandemic preparations.
Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Davenport schools, told the board there were numerous preparations for having students in school buildings. They include taping lines in hallways to direct foot traffic, adjusting the water fountains so they can only be used to fill water bottles and getting needed PPE and other supplies.
The coordinator would help manage the district’s COVID-19 response and report to the superintendent's office, Kobylski said. Read more.
4. Knights hardly work up a sweat in three-inning rout
The regional tournament was a stroll in the park for Davenport Assumption’s softball team. The Class 3A state tournament started with a laugher, too.
Assumption scored five runs in the first inning and added a 10-spot in the second to cruise past 15th-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 15-0 in three innings Tuesday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex.
With a chance to become the first program in Iowa to capture four consecutive summer state softball titles, second-ranked Assumption (20-5) faces third-ranked Williamsburg in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Read more.
5. 2 traffic alerts for commuters
• Currently westbound River Drive in east Davenport is closed between 3rd and 4th streets because of a water main break. Eastbound 3rd Street is closed at LeClaire Street. Use alternate routes and pay attention to traffic control devices.
• Workers are performing bridge inspections this week on the Centennial Bridge which will bring lane closures. Iowa-bound lane closures will be closed today through Friday. Lane closures will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Today's photo gallery: Remembering these late, great Q-C restaurants
