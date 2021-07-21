Rick's Six: Avenue of the Cities closure, Bix 7 race numbers returning to form, and not guilty plea in Memorial Day slaying

A good Wednesday to all. We're just a few short days away from the annual Bix celebration in downtown Davenport. A slight chance of showers is forecast for today, then its sunny and clear skies with temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the remainder of the week.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Partly sunny and humid

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday brings mostly sunny skies with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 75 degrees.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

2. Road closure: Avenue of the Cities

The city of Moline reports that the Avenue of the Cities will be closed from 18th Street A to 19th Street beginning Thursday for the installation of new sanitary sewer and water main.