 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Avenue of the Cities closure, Bix 7 race numbers returning to form, and not guilty plea in Memorial Day slaying
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Avenue of the Cities closure, Bix 7 race numbers returning to form, and not guilty plea in Memorial Day slaying

  • 0

A good Wednesday to all. We're just a few short days away from the annual Bix celebration in downtown Davenport. A slight chance of showers is forecast for today, then its sunny and clear skies with temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the remainder of the week.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Partly sunny and humid

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday brings mostly sunny skies with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 75 degrees.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

2. Road closure: Avenue of the Cities

Road Closed Signs

The city of Moline reports that the Avenue of the Cities will be closed from 18th Street A to 19th Street beginning Thursday for the installation of new sanitary sewer and water main.

The full closure is expected to last three days. Message boards are in place notifying the traveling public of any changes in traffic. Detour signage will be in place.

Drivers should plan ahead and use an alternate route. The construction on the Avenue of the Cities project is expected to take until August. Westbound traffic will remain closed for two or three more weeks.

Related reading

• Bettendorf planning road repairs for 18th Street

• Davenport eyes new plan to slow speeding drivers

3. After a virtual 2020, Quad-City Times Bix 7 registration rates returning to form

072819-BIX7-JS-008

The scene looking down Brady Street during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport in 2019. Numbers are returning to form following a virtual race in 2020 forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is roaring out of the pandemic. After the race went virtual in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19, numbers for the 47th annual road race are returning to form.

Michelle Juehring, race director, said the number of registrants as of July 16 for Saturday's race were at 96% of the number of registrants as of the same date in 2019, when 13,111 people signed up by race day. Read more.

Related reading

• Fauble hoping to write new chapter at Bix 7

• Crowd attends Quad-City Times Bix 7 Sponsor Party

• After a virtual 2020, Quad-City Times Bix 7 registration rates returning to form

• Check out the latest in Bix coverage.

4. Ickes: Part of portrait mystery exposed

Ladd Yuhash portrait

The identity of the woman in this portrait, saved from a Dumpster at a former Rock Island County facility, remains a mystery.

The mystery woman's secret still is safe, but more of the story is revealing itself.

Nearly 30 years ago, a Rock Island County employee dug a portrait out of the trash, which someone had dumped during a building renovation. When the employee was preparing to retire in 2013, he took the portrait out of a county storage basement and went looking for answers.

Who was the woman in the painting? She must have been important. And who was the painter?

A couple of promising trails went cold, the identify of the woman was still a mystery. But the painter, Ladd Yuhash, made a reappearance last week. Read more.

5. Silvis man enters not guilty plea in Memorial Day killing

Cordell Thomas

Cordell Thomas

Cordell Thomas

A Silvis man charged with murder after a Memorial Day weekend shooting pleaded not guilty Monday. 

Cordell O. Thomas, 19, was arrested by Silvis police after allegedly shooting Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, to death on May 28. Read more.

Related reading

• What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

• Quad-Cities fire departments say the applicant pool is shrinking

• Davenport police respond to car theft

• Shots fired near Augustana College

• Davenport man charged in Davenport shooting incident

• Scott County leaders mull $2 million agreement for youth-crime prevention program

• Davenport enlisted 'spotters' to document fireworks violations, aid in issuing citations

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo gallery

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News