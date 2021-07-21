Rick's Six: Avenue of the Cities closure, Bix 7 race numbers returning to form, and not guilty plea in Memorial Day slaying

A good Wednesday to all. We're just a few short days away from the annual Bix celebration in downtown Davenport. A slight chance of showers is forecast for today, then its sunny and clear skies with temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the remainder of the week.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Partly sunny and humid
There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday brings mostly sunny skies with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 75 degrees.
Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
2. Road closure: Avenue of the Cities
The city of Moline reports that the Avenue of the Cities will be closed from 18th Street A to 19th Street beginning Thursday for the installation of new sanitary sewer and water main.
The full closure is expected to last three days. Message boards are in place notifying the traveling public of any changes in traffic. Detour signage will be in place.
Drivers should plan ahead and use an alternate route. The construction on the Avenue of the Cities project is expected to take until August. Westbound traffic will remain closed for two or three more weeks.
3. After a virtual 2020, Quad-City Times Bix 7 registration rates returning to form
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is roaring out of the pandemic. After the race went virtual in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19, numbers for the 47th annual road race are returning to form.
Michelle Juehring, race director, said the number of registrants as of July 16 for Saturday's race were at 96% of the number of registrants as of the same date in 2019, when 13,111 people signed up by race day. Read more.
4. Ickes: Part of portrait mystery exposed
The mystery woman's secret still is safe, but more of the story is revealing itself.
Nearly 30 years ago, a Rock Island County employee dug a portrait out of the trash, which someone had dumped during a building renovation. When the employee was preparing to retire in 2013, he took the portrait out of a county storage basement and went looking for answers.
Who was the woman in the painting? She must have been important. And who was the painter?
A couple of promising trails went cold, the identify of the woman was still a mystery. But the painter, Ladd Yuhash, made a reappearance last week. Read more.
5. Silvis man enters not guilty plea in Memorial Day killing
Cordell Thomas
A Silvis man charged with murder after a Memorial Day weekend shooting pleaded not guilty Monday.
Cordell O. Thomas, 19, was arrested by Silvis police after allegedly shooting Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, to death on May 28. Read more.
Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail
