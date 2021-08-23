Rick's Six: Back to school, road work update, and weekend shooting in Davenport

A good Monday to all. It's back-to-school time in many Iowa Quad-Cities and that usually means Mother Nature turns up the heat. And this week will be no exception.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Expect scattered thunderstorms this morning over much of the Quad-City region. The main threats will be pockets of heavy rain, and possibly some small hail, according to a weather service Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Afternoon heat indices in the 90s will be common. More thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly north of Interstate 80. The main hazard will be heavy rain.
1. Thunderstorms and heat
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.
Tuesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and heat-index values as high as 101 degrees.
Tuesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees.
2. Be alert for construction zones near Davenport schools
Harrison, Buchanan, Garfield and Jefferson elementaries in the Davenport Community School District will each be partially impacted by construction zones for the beginning of the school year.
The city asked for citizens to use caution, observe construction signs, be patient, give yourself extra time and watch for kids.
Because of pavement improvements on West 53rd Street between Gaines Street and Northwest Boulevard, there will be active construction around Harrison Elementary until the end of August. During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Near Buchanan Elementary, there will be construction on West 43rd Street and Elsie Avenue that should also be completed by the end of August. This construction will cause no changes to school access, but school buses will be taking detoured routes around the construction zone.
Sewer and water repairs on West 29th Street will cause reduced travel lanes near Garfield Elementary through Aug. 27.
The ongoing street reconstruction on Marquette Street near Jefferson Elementary will continue as the school year begins, but at this time travel is still open.
The city of Davenport also released additional notices of street construction throughout the city.
- Southbound Eastern Avenue between 29th Street and Kimberly Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic until Aug. 27.
- Division Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 35th and 37th streets for water main repairs.
- Resurfacing work that was being done on Lombard Street between Harrison and Brady streets is currently temporarily delayed for design modifications.
• Illinois 84 bridge repairs near Albany begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation says repairs to the bridge carrying Illinois 84 over Cedar Creek in Whiteside County will begin today. The bridge is located north of Albany and south of Garden Plain Road.
The work will require a closure of the northbound lane to allow IDOT workers to repair the bridge shoulders. Drivers should be prepared to stop near the work zone as one lane of traffic will be maintained and controlled with signals. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 30.
3. Direct burial services offer simplified, less expensive funeral arrangements for grieving families
After serving grieving citizens in the Quad-Cities for years, funeral home owners Earl “Boo” Wendt and Jeff DeRoo created Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial to simplify the after-death process for those who have lost loved ones.
Direct cremation and burial services are less expensive than traditional funeral services because of fewer steps in the body disposition process. The shorter process means fewer decisions for families without sacrificing quality.
“We want the families to concentrate, and be with their families, and not have to worry about taking care of arrangements or going into debt or how much it's going to cost,” said Tamara Wendt, marketing director. “Peace of mind is our top priority for our families." Read more.
4. Job program launching in the Quad-Cities to help fight recidivism
A new program is being developed to provide job opportunities to young people with criminal records in hopes of helping them avoid incarceration in the future.
The program, I-MATTER, is a collaboration between the nonprofit Safer Foundation, Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Through the program, young people with records will be able to participate in various vocational training offered by the two colleges.
It is being funded by a $3.5 million, three-year U.S. Department of Labor grant, according to a news release. During the life of the grant, the program is expected to provide services to 116 people in the Quad-Cities between the ages of 18 and 24. Read more.
5. One wounded in Davenport shooting
Davenport Police recovered about 40 spent shell casings after a shooting along Grand Avenue left one person wounded Saturday night.
Police said the shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue.
The incident was described by witnesses as a rolling shootout between two vehicles.
The victim was located outside of 1821 Grand Ave.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Police recovered upward of 30 spent shell casings along the 1800 block of Grand Avenue and about 10 more between the houses of 1821 and 1819 Grand Avenue. Read more.
