Rick's Six: Baseball has heavenly moment in Iowa, child lost in cornfield found, and roadwork in Bettendorf

A good Friday to all. Is this Heaven? No, it's Iowa but the weekend forecast may seem heavenly compared to what we have endured earlier this week.
1. Clear and cooler
Today will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning then gradual clearing with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday's high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
2. Road closure in downtown Bettendorf
Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be closed today and Saturday between Kimberly Road and 14th Street to allow steel beams to be set for I-74. Traffic will be directed to Grant Street. Drivers should expect delays.
There also will be lane closures on Grant Street between 12th and 18th streets for about one week.
Drivers keep your cool. It will all be over, some day.
3. Even major leaguers wondered if they were in heaven
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At about 2 p.m. Thursday, you might have had a hard time convincing Aaron Judge that he wasn’t in heaven.
The New York Yankees’ towering right-fielder was standing in the middle of a baseball diamond he had seen only in the movies and glancing around with wider-than-usual eyes.
Some well-intentioned reporters were asking him questions and some ordinary fans were lurking nearby hoping to grab selfies with a star, but Judge’s mind seemed to be elsewhere.
It was almost as if he had dipped himself in magic waters. Years from now the memories will be so fresh, he may have to brush them away from his face. Read more.