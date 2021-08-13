Rick's Six: Baseball has heavenly moment in Iowa, child lost in cornfield found, and roadwork in Bettendorf

A good Friday to all. Is this Heaven? No, it's Iowa but the weekend forecast may seem heavenly compared to what we have endured earlier this week.

1. Clear and cooler

Today will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning then gradual clearing with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Sunday's high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

2. Road closure in downtown Bettendorf

Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be closed today and Saturday between Kimberly Road and 14th Street to allow steel beams to be set for I-74. Traffic will be directed to Grant Street. Drivers should expect delays.

There also will be lane closures on Grant Street between 12th and 18th streets for about one week.

Drivers keep your cool. It will all be over, some day.