Rick's Six: Bettendorf sports complex eyes expansion, man shot by Davenport police dies, and strikers ready for the 'long haul'

A good Friday to all. I bring a message that will come too early for many. According to the National Weather Service, patchy frost is possible late tonight and again Saturday night over eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois north of Interstate 80. That means Old Man Winter is lurking just around the corner.
Until then, it will be a cool, but sunny, weekend. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Isolated showers
Look for isolated showers between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Winds will be from the north to northwest at wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
• Government Bridge closure on Saturday: The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, for bridge washing and sealing.
2. 'We are willing to fight,' Deere workers say from picket line
Mike Dahl woke up Thursday morning and headed to work at the John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Milan. But he stopped at the entrance.
Dahl, and more than 20 of his union brothers and sisters in the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), joined a picket line formed at both entrances to the facility. Just before midnight, the union had called a strike in its quest for a contract with better wages and benefits. On a chilly, drizzly first morning, those on the picket line clustered around a barrel fire and pile of firewood to keep warm. Passing cars honked to express solidarity.
During his shift on the picket line, Dahl had to leave several times — he has a child in preschool to drop off and pick up. The lack of flexibility with his work schedule is hard on his family and one of his reasons for striking.
The picketers, joined by friends and family and retirees of Deere, held signs reading,“UAW on strike,” and, “UAW on strike for improved benefits." Read more.
3. Additional charges added against former Eldridge police officer accused of sexually abusing a child
A former Eldridge police officer accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Thursday.
Andrew Denoyer, 24, resigned from the Eldridge police department on Sept. 27, and was arrested by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Sept. 28.
According to updated trial information, also filed Thursday, Denoyer is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. The abuse happened on three occasions and at three locations between Aug. 19, 2020 and Sept. 28, 2021 and each was against a 14- or 15-year-old, according to the trial information.
The original arrest affidavit only cited one instance of sexual abuse against a 14-year-old, which reportedly occurred on May 1, 2021.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Denoyer posted a $10,000 cash-bond shortly after being arrested.
A no-contact order has been filed against Denoyer. The order is not available to the public because it contains the name of a child.
4. Man shot by Davenport police officer identified, confirmed dead
The man shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday afternoon has died, according to Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Bobby Klum, 37, was reportedly walking near the intersection of 8th and Iowa streets with a handgun pointed at his head. Police responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and tried to defuse the situation, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Read more.
5. Developers eyeing TBK Sports Complex expansion in Bettendorf
Developers of TBK Sports Complex are preparing for something new across Middle Road from the major sports complex and retail hub in Bettendorf.
Developers and city officials say nothing is set in stone yet.
Opened in 2018, the 75-acre TBK Bank Sports Complex has attracted thousands of kids and families to the complex with facilities for baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, gymnastics and vollyball, and offers a two-story bowling alley and arcade, fitness gym, restaurant and bar on the premises. Adjacent are a hotel and 15 retail shops and restaurants.
Dave Herrell, president of Visit Quad Cities, said the complex has more than 100,000 visitors annually. Read more.
