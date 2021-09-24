Rick's Six: Bettendorf takes no action on masks, bridge closures for marathon, and women's wrestling at Iowa

A good Friday to all. A cold front will be moving through the area today bringing with it a chance of thunderstorms and wind.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, "A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, as a cold front moves through. Severe weather is not anticipated.
"Ahead of the front, south to southwest winds will gust 25 to 35 mph. These winds combined with warm temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees may lead to an elevated fire threat in cured agricultural fields.
"After the front passes, winds will shift from the north to northwest and gust possibly up to 40 mph for a brief period of time."
Here's your weekend forecast.
1. A high win the upper 70s
Today could see isolated showers after 3 p.m., increasing clouds, and a high near 78 degrees. It will be breezy with a southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. It will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 45 degrees. Northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
2. Bettendorf board takes no action on masks
The Bettendorf School Board has opted not to pass a mask mandate.
Richard Lynch was the only board member to motion for any kind of policy on face coverings. He suggested an indoor mandate for elementaries only and only then until a vaccine could become available for children in that age group. It did not get a second.
There were no other motions and no discussion among board members.
About 20 people spoke during public comment before the vote, most against a mandate.
Schools across Iowa are considering mask mandates in light of recent court decisions. Read more.
3. Traffic alert: Old I-74 to Illinois, Government bridge face closures for marathon
The old I-74 bridge to Illinois will be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to noon, today, for sweeping and debris removal.
The bridge also will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Sunday for the Quad-City Marathon. Heavy congestion at Grant and State streets is expected.
Drivers are asked to access Illinois-bound I-74 at Middle Road.
Additionally the Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island will close to all vehicle traffic and barges from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday as the 24th TBK Quad-Cities Marathon and half marathon run across the bridge and the Rock Island Arsenal.
Marathon runners and walkers will enter the Arsenal through the Davenport Gate and exit the Arsenal through the Moline Gate using the eastbound lane of Rodman Avenue.
Marathon and half-marathon runners will use different routes while on the Arsenal.
Employees and residents should be prepared for potential delays beginning with course set-up at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Traffic control personnel, signage, and volunteers will be placed throughout the routes to help redirect traffic.
4. Milan woman who suffered severe brain damage after beating has died
A Milan woman who suffered severe brain damage after an assault Friday has died, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office.
Julie Bowser was being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria when she died. She was attacked Friday at her Milan apartment with "a hammer or similar weapon," according to Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.
Ward F. Davis, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Read more.
Related reading
5. Iowa first power-five conference to add women's wrestling
Iowa will add women's wrestling to its list of intercollegiate athletics, becoming the first NCAA Division I institution in a power-five conference to offer the sport.
The university announced Thursday plans to become intercollegiate competition in the sport during the 2023-24 school year. Read more.
6. Trending stories
Today's top videos
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Local-weather
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Quad-cities
- Veterans Day
- Story
- Peek
- I-74
- Kevin Tippet
- Sport
- Uni-dome
- Semifinal
- Caden Kipper
- High
- Scott High School
- Durability
- Wind
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- I-74 Bridge
- Trend
- Copy
- Bettendorf
- Kimberly Road
- Contractor
- Closing
- Construction
- Surfacing
- Stage
- Painting
- Extra Time
- Delay
- The City
- Entering
- Patience
- Illinois Department Of Transportation
- Albany
- Improvement
- Dot
- Iowa
- Seat Belt
- Division Street
- Inspection
- Tues
- Assault
- F. Davis
- Brain Damage
- Law
- Julie Bowser
- Milan
- Wrestling
- Dora Villarreal
- Medicine
- Alert
- Cold Front
- Thunderstorm
- Weather
- National Weather Service
- Marathon
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.