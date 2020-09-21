Rick's Six: Bettendorf teacher dies on morning run, shots fired in Davenport, and Syndicate Hub to close doors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Monday to all. It's back to the daily grind. Today features mild, end-of-summer-like temperatures which is only fitting as fall officially begins Tuesday morning with the autumnal equinox.

Here are today's weather details from the National Weather Service

1. Mostly sunny with a high in the mid-70s

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.

2. Road work updates: Forest Grove Drive closure rescheduled

The city of Bettendorf reports that recent heavy rainfall has delayed the planned closure of Forest Grove Drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street.

The revised schedule has the closure beginning on Monday, September 28, and will continue through Friday, October 2. The work will consist of installing turn lanes into the new Forest Grove Elementary School, currently under construction.

All local residents will have access, with the closure taking place immediately adjacent to the school property only. A detour for thru traffic will be in place, with all traffic detoured to Hopewell Avenue.