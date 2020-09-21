Rick's Six: Bettendorf teacher dies on morning run, shots fired in Davenport, and Syndicate Hub to close doors

A good Monday to all. It's back to the daily grind. Today features mild, end-of-summer-like temperatures which is only fitting as fall officially begins Tuesday morning with the autumnal equinox.
Here are today's weather details from the National Weather Service
1. Mostly sunny with a high in the mid-70s
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
2. Road work updates: Forest Grove Drive closure rescheduled
The city of Bettendorf reports that recent heavy rainfall has delayed the planned closure of Forest Grove Drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street.
The revised schedule has the closure beginning on Monday, September 28, and will continue through Friday, October 2. The work will consist of installing turn lanes into the new Forest Grove Elementary School, currently under construction.
All local residents will have access, with the closure taking place immediately adjacent to the school property only. A detour for thru traffic will be in place, with all traffic detoured to Hopewell Avenue.
In Davenport,
• River Drive will be entirely closed between Brady and Main streets for water main replacement adjacent to new sewer work on Main Street. The closure will begin today with an estimated completion time by October 10.
• Repairs to the seawall railing between Marquette Street and the Crescent bridge will begin today. Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution when traveling through the construction zone. Periodic temporary closures will be necessary for construction traffic. Cyclists should ride at slower speeds through the area and expect possible stops.
3. Overnight shots fired reported in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired late Sunday in the area of E. Locust and Farnam streets.
Police responded to the call at 11:01 p.m.
Upon arrival officers canvassed the area where spent shell casings were found in the middle of Farnam Street just south of E. Locust Street.
No damage or injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• 'A total rock star': Moline-Coal Valley school nurse takes on COVID-19, contact tracing in the district
• The week in COVID-19 news: North Scott High School closes for two weeks, Rock Island returns to a warning status
5. Bettendorf teacher, artist dies on morning run
Keith Bonnstetter, a 20-year Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher known to thousands as an extraordinary snowflake paper-cutter, died Sunday morning after he went out for a run.
In a letter emailed to district parents, Principal Joy Kelly said that "it is with the heaviest of hearts that I inform you that .... Keith was out for a run, collapsed and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Read more.
6. Syndicate Hub, retailer with Q-C roots dating back to 1867, to close
After decades in business, Syndicate Hub plans to sell its inventory before permanently shutting its doors this fall.
Sue and Mere Brunsma have owned the local retailer since 1993, and the store’s roots go back to when Abe Moritz opened Syndicate Hub, 105 W. 2nd St., in downtown Davenport in 1867, renamed it the Hub in 1878 and, in 1955, merged with the Syndicate, a haberdashery at 222 W. 2nd St. in Davenport.
The store was closed in 1984 when then-owners Mort Levy and Ed Gray decided to retire, but was brought back in October 1993 by Sue and Mere Brunsma. The retailer has operated out of its current 2211 E. 52nd St. location since January 2000.
The decision to close now has been months in the making. Read more.
