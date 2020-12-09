Rick's Six: Betting on hemp, Hawkeye after thoughts, and Davenport man accused of burning, injuring child

A good Wednesday to all. Get out and enjoy the day as temps climb into the 50s. Because come weekend we could see some snow. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with a high in the lower 50s
Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Friday rain is likely after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Rain is likely Friday night before 11 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
2. Illinois, Iowa farmers betting on the future of hemp
Students at Muscatine Community College had their crop delayed.
It wasn’t rain, but a campus shutdown of one week because of COVID-19 that caused a delay planting their hemp crop. The difference in the weather in that lost week will likely affect the crop’s yield.
“That just teaches the students why timing is so critical, and they’ll know that on the first day of class they’ve got to start everything,” said Shane Mairet, the college's industrial hemp instructor.
Mairet is the only license holder from Scott and Muscatine counties who planted hemp this year. He leads the one-year degree in industrial hemp production, a new offering for the college. The first semester is growing and harvest, second semester is processing and then there's an internship. Read more.
3. Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina
Check out what Quad-City Times sports columnist Don Doxsie has to say about the Hawkeye basketball team following their 93-80 win over North Carolina. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Davenport man accused of burning, injuring child
A Davenport man faces multiple charges of endangering a 7-month-old child in his care after police said the child suffered third-degree burns.
Chase Jordan Williams, 19, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He also is charged with three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Williams' bond was set Monday at $50,000 and he has a preliminary hearing Dec. 17.
Davenport police investigators said a 7-month-old was admitted to a local hospital with third-degree burns to the baby’s head Aug. 25.
Doctors and investigators looked into any evidence of a history of abuse.
A skeletal survey found chronic lateral rib fractures with callus formation on several ribs. A further review of earlier X-rays taken on July 22 revealed fractures on two ribs on the left side. Those fractures were less than two weeks old at the time of the X-ray.
Police said the baby was in the sole care of Williams when the injuries occurred. Investigators allege Williams' explanations for the injuries were not medically supported and the injuries appear to be intentionally inflicted, according to the affidavit.
6. Trending stories
Davenport woman charged with multiple acts of child abuse
Former Moline police officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge
Nine men arrested in federal investigation for attempting to entice children for sex
Coss: Hawkeyes have the pieces to make it a memorable winter
Rock Island schools approve 2020 tax levy
