Rick's Six: Betting on hemp, Hawkeye after thoughts, and Davenport man accused of burning, injuring child

A good Wednesday to all. Get out and enjoy the day as temps climb into the 50s. Because come weekend we could see some snow. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny with a high in the lower 50s

Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Friday rain is likely after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Rain is likely Friday night before 11 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

2. Illinois, Iowa farmers betting on the future of hemp

Students at Muscatine Community College had their crop delayed.

It wasn’t rain, but a campus shutdown of one week because of COVID-19 that caused a delay planting their hemp crop. The difference in the weather in that lost week will likely affect the crop’s yield.