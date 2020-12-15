 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Big changes coming on I-74, Davenport school boss retires and first vaccines given in Iowa
Rick's Six: Big changes coming on I-74, Davenport school boss retires and first vaccines given in Iowa

A good Tuesday to all. Cloudy and cold are the weather words today. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. Cloud and cold

NWS: Summary

Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.

2. Davenport school board approves Kobylski retirement

Robert Kobylski

Robert Kobylski

...Davenport schools superintendent

The Davenport Community School District's school board has approved the retirement package of Robert Kobylski, the district’s contracted superintendent.

Kobylski was hired by the district to replace Art Tate, but the state of Iowa recently put T.J. Schneckloth in charge as interim superintendent as part of an ongoing effort to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of the district's operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students. Read more.

3. Illinois bound traffic changes coming up on I-74

detour

The changes take effect Friday. Here's what is going to happen.

4. University of Iowa Health Care administers state’s first COVID-19 vaccine

Iowa administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

Staff nurse Rachel Lewis administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to emergency room nurse David Conway at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Conway, who works with COVID-19 patients on a daily basis, was the first individual in Iowa to receive the vaccine.

In a room 12 stories above the emergency department where he’s been caring for COVID-19 patients for the last nine months, 39-year-old David Conway on Monday morning became Iowa’s first person to receive a vaccine for the novel coronavirus since its emergency authorization.

Conway, a University of Iowa Health Care emergency department nurse for four years, said he wasn’t nervous and didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d be willing to get the historic vaccine on day one.

“Of course I am,” Conway said, seconds before choosing his left arm for the shot and holding still while a nurse administered the vaccine and cameras clicked and flashed for the historic moment.

“How’d it feel?” Vice President for Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson asked Conway after the injection. Read more.

University of Iowa administers state's first COVID-19 vaccine

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Illinois receives first 43K doses of COVID-19 vaccine

• Remote learning continues in Moline

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Augustana College asking students to limit contacts before returning in January

• As COVID-19 vaccinations begin, the Quad-City area records 6 additional deaths from the virus

• Foster Hope's Shopping for Siblings event fosters hope for children, on gift at a time

• Reynolds returns misspent pandemic aid

• Illinois reports 115 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,737 new cases

• Grassley seeks no preferential treatment with vaccine

• Aledo waives liquor license fees until July

5. Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime

Joshua Ennis

Joshua Ennis

In 2018, Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, explained to a federal judge that while he wants to be a good person, he does not know how to do it since his parents were alcoholics and the prisons he has been in offered nothing but violence and drugs.

Once described by Scott County Juvenile authorities as being one of the most serious and chronic offenders, Ennis, who was released from federal custody in January, is once again in trouble after being arrested on drug and firearms charges. Read more.

• Graffiti attack on Temple Emanuel comes before first night of Hanukkah, days before seminar on white power

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Local News

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

  • Updated

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

