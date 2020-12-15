Rick's Six: Big changes coming on I-74, Davenport school boss retires and first vaccines given in Iowa

The changes take effect Friday. Here's what is going to happen.

4. University of Iowa Health Care administers state’s first COVID-19 vaccine

In a room 12 stories above the emergency department where he’s been caring for COVID-19 patients for the last nine months, 39-year-old David Conway on Monday morning became Iowa’s first person to receive a vaccine for the novel coronavirus since its emergency authorization.

Conway, a University of Iowa Health Care emergency department nurse for four years, said he wasn’t nervous and didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d be willing to get the historic vaccine on day one.

“Of course I am,” Conway said, seconds before choosing his left arm for the shot and holding still while a nurse administered the vaccine and cameras clicked and flashed for the historic moment.

“How’d it feel?” Vice President for Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson asked Conway after the injection. Read more.