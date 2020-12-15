Rick's Six: Big changes coming on I-74, Davenport school boss retires and first vaccines given in Iowa

A good Tuesday to all. Cloudy and cold are the weather words today. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Cloud and cold
Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Wednesday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.
2. Davenport school board approves Kobylski retirement
The Davenport Community School District's school board has approved the retirement package of Robert Kobylski, the district’s contracted superintendent.
Kobylski was hired by the district to replace Art Tate, but the state of Iowa recently put T.J. Schneckloth in charge as interim superintendent as part of an ongoing effort to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of the district's operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students. Read more.
3. Illinois bound traffic changes coming up on I-74
The changes take effect Friday. Here's what is going to happen.
4. University of Iowa Health Care administers state’s first COVID-19 vaccine
In a room 12 stories above the emergency department where he’s been caring for COVID-19 patients for the last nine months, 39-year-old David Conway on Monday morning became Iowa’s first person to receive a vaccine for the novel coronavirus since its emergency authorization.
Conway, a University of Iowa Health Care emergency department nurse for four years, said he wasn’t nervous and didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d be willing to get the historic vaccine on day one.
“Of course I am,” Conway said, seconds before choosing his left arm for the shot and holding still while a nurse administered the vaccine and cameras clicked and flashed for the historic moment.
“How’d it feel?” Vice President for Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson asked Conway after the injection. Read more.
5. Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime
In 2018, Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, explained to a federal judge that while he wants to be a good person, he does not know how to do it since his parents were alcoholics and the prisons he has been in offered nothing but violence and drugs.
Once described by Scott County Juvenile authorities as being one of the most serious and chronic offenders, Ennis, who was released from federal custody in January, is once again in trouble after being arrested on drug and firearms charges. Read more.
