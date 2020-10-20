Rick's Six: Bike path dispute heads to court, officers identified in fatal shooting, and trick-or-treat times

A good Tuesday to all. It's been a week of wacky weather and it's only Tuesday. After that wet snow yesterday we will be looking at temps in the mid 70s on Thursday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
• Monday wrap: A quick moving intense band of snowfall tracked across Iowa on Monday, bringing the first accumulating snow of the season to areas along and north of I-80. Snowfall amounts mainly between 2-4 inches fell in a line from Des Moines, to Belle Plaine, to Cedar Rapids, to Anamosa. Elevated surfaces received more snow than on the grass. Snow moved out of the area by 4:30 p.m. and started melting quickly.
1. More rain possible today
There's a 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.
Tonight showers are likely before 11 p.m. Be alert to areas of fog between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees.
Wednesday nigh there is a slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
• Traffic update: Scott County reports that 277th Avenue has been reopened between Territorial Road and Bowker Drive. The road had been closed for a bridge replacement.
2. Riverdale bike dispute goes to court
An ongoing, sometimes-heated dispute between the cities of Bettendorf and Riverdale over a bike path connection escalated Monday, with a Bettendorf alderman saying he feels his city council, mayor and administration have been "disrepected" by Riverdale.
And in a related development, the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club and the Cornbelt Running Club filed a lawsuit Friday in Scott County District Court asking a judge to essentially force Riverdale to reopen the disputed bike path connection that it closed in June with a locked gate.
That means the long-standing dispute could be settled in court. Read more.
3. Rock Island police ID four officers involved in weekend shootout that left RI man dead
The Rock Island Police Department announced the identities of the four officers involved in a weekend shootout that left one man dead.
Officers Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May are on administrative leave per department protocol, according to a department news release.
They were involved in a gunfight that left Akbar M. Eaddy, 27, of Rock Island, dead late Friday near 12th Avenue and 21st Street in the city’s Broadway District. Read more.
We've got the list. Check out the trick-or-treat times for the Quad-City area. Read more.
6. From puppy pads to wig covers, Pleasant Valley band adjusting to life in a pandemic
Spit happens. It's the gross, yet unavoidable fact about brass and woodwind bands — and all that spit has to go somewhere.
Most years, that just leaves a dirty floor, but now, in the time of COVID-19, it's all about finding solutions to the age-old problem of spit, especially as marching band season wraps up and students move indoors.
"I think our kids are pretty flexible and they're really doing a great job of rolling with it," Pleasant Valley band director Drew Anderson said. "I think they're happy that we're doing marching band because that's not happening in other places around the state, around the country. We're able to do it and we're able to do it as close as to what normal could be as we can right now."
Pleasant Valley has one of the largest band programs in the state, with an estimated 300 students. With that comes several complications, but Anderson and other band directors are finding unique ways to try and keep students safe. Read more.