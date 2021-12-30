Rick's Six: Bitter cold and snow usher in New Year

A good Thursday to all. On this next to last day of 2021 I bring some distressing news about 2022 — you could find yourself shoveling several inches of new snow off the sidewalks instead watching the day's line-up of bowl games.
Here's what the National Weather Service is saying this morning.
A Winter Storm Watch will go in effect at 6 a.m., Saturday and continue until midnight. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations in the 4 to 7 inch range making travel difficult.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Locally,
1. Snow and cold
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 16 degrees. There's a 40% chance of snow after midnight.
For New Year's Day expect snow with a high near 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Saturday night will bring a 30% chance of snow before midnight and a low around -6 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and a low around -1 degrees.
2. COVID-19 at the end of 2021: more deaths, new cases in the Quad-Cities
The last COVID-19 updates of 2021 will not inspire New Year's toasts or end-of-year cheers.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 deaths of a woman in her 80s who was in long-term care, a man in his 80s who passed away at home and a man in his 50s who was hospitalized.
The total number of deaths linked to the virus in Rock Island County is 422.
The number of new COVID-19 cases remained high across the Quad-Cities, as the Rock Island Health Department reported 354 new cases since its Monday update.
The total number of confirmed cases in Rock Island County is 23,420. For some perspective, the county started 2021 with 10,947 COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County added 991 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day span ending Wednesday. A total of 32,823 cases have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic started. Read more.
3. Sylvan Island celebrates 150 years since shift from peninsula to island
In the 1860s, Sylvan Island was a natural peninsula. Land cutting through the Mississippi River connected it to Moline, and it was undisturbed, until more power was needed for the community to grow.
Today marks the 150th anniversary of the Moline Water Power Company receiving power from a new dam, which Sylvan Island became an island to create.
"It is worth celebrating because that island has had an important role in our Quad-Cities history," said retired Augustana College geography professor Norm Moline. Read more.
4. Complaint filed with DOD against Republican Congressional candidate Esther Joy King for wearing military uniform in campaign ads
A complaint has been filed with the U.S. Department of Defense against Congressional candidate Esther Joy King accusing King of violating DOD policies by wearing her military uniform in several campaign ads.
King is a Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District and a member of the U.S. Army National Reserve.
Jim Garbett, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and resident of Moline, filed the complaint last week with the DOD Office of Inspector General. Read more.
5. About Town: Ring in the new year with Neil Diamond, take a First Day hike and more
Check out "About Town" for fun entertainment ideas to ring in the new year.
