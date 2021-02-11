Rick's Six: Bitter cold, school delays and an arrest in East Moline stabbing

A good Thursday to all. We start the day off with a wind chill advisory and school delays.

Here are the details of that Wind Chill Advisory which is in effect until 10 a.m., today.

"Very cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 degrees below to 25 degrees below zero range into this morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Very cold wind chills

Today there is a 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of snow before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: There's a 30% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees.