Rick's Six: Bitter cold, school delays and an arrest in East Moline stabbing

A good Thursday to all. We start the day off with a wind chill advisory and school delays.
Here are the details of that Wind Chill Advisory which is in effect until 10 a.m., today.
"Very cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 degrees below to 25 degrees below zero range into this morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Very cold wind chills
Today there is a 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of snow before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: There's a 30% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees.
Friday night: Snow is likely with a low around -1 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday: There's a 40% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 6 degrees and a low around -10 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny and cold with a high near -2 degrees and a low around -12 degrees.
2. School delays
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Is your school on the list? Read more.
3. Scott County eyeing Tremont facility as possible site for new juvenile detention center
Less than a week after voting to hire a consulting firm to begin the process of planning for a tentative fall bond referendum, Scott County supervisors this week discussed the possibility of tearing down its Tremont Avenue warehouse to accommodate a new, expanded juvenile detention center. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
5. Woman arrested for stabbing in East Moline
A woman was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing a man in the torso.
Heather M. Inman, 33, of Moline reportedly stabbed a man during a fight at Leisure Time Billiards on 845 Avenue of the Cities, according to a news release sent out Wednesday by Chief Jeff Ramsey of the East Moline Police Department. Inman was identified by witnesses of the fight and others who were involved.
Officers were called to the scene because of the ongoing fight, and were informed about the stabbing upon arrival.
The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis with a serious, but not life-threatening wound, according to the release.
The stab wound was in the man's torso and required stitches, according to court documents.
Inman was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony, and one count of resisting a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor.
She was transported to the Rock Island County Jail and had her first court appearance on Monday.
The latest update in court documents states that Inman was remanded on a $40,000 bond. Jail officials said Wednesday that Inman is no longer being held but were unable to confirm whether or not she had posted bond.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 App.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
