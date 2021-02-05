Rick's Six: Bitter cold this weekend, school closings, and vaccination clinic to move temporarily

A very cold good morning to all in the Quad-Cities. The good news? A National Weather Service winter storm warning has been canceled. The bad? More cold settles over the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details.
A winter weather advisory from the NWS warns of patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow this morning with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The strongest gusts are expected mid to late morning. Slippery road conditions are expected. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times in open and rural areas.
1. Patchy blowing snow, dangerous wind chills
There's a chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Be alert to patchy blowing snow before 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 14 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 1 degree and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Snow likely after noon. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 10 degrees and a low around -9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Sunday: There's a 30% chance of snow. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 5 degrees.
Sunday night: There's a 50% chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees.
2. School closings, delays today because of the weather
Check out this list of area school closings, delays and virtual learning.
3. Rock Island County Health Department vaccination clinic will temporarily move to TaxSlayer Center
While Thursday's winter storm is expected to be long gone next week, the prospect of a descending polar vortex forced the Rock Island County Health Department to change venues for the Tuesday, Feb. 9, vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
Those attending are asked to wait in their cars in the parking lot with their radios tuned to 89.7 FM to find out when they will be allowed to enter the building. The clinic will be limited to 50 people in the building at the same time.
The health department's weekly public vaccination clinic is normally held in Milan at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Man involved in Bettendorf car chase had cut off his ankle bracelet
A wanted man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in downtown Bettendorf after he failed to stop for police in the 1100 block of Brown Street.
Michael Duane Smith, 50, was charged with felony parole violation, felony interference with a weapon and five misdemeanors: criminal mischief first-degree, eluding, lane violation, stop sign violation and tinted windows, according to police reports.
Police used spike strips to deflate the man's tires and blocked the car in the parking lot at 1210 State Street. No one was injured during the chase, but multiple squad cars were damaged. An estimate of damage was not available Wednesday morning.
Iowa State Patrol was requested to handle the accident investigation.
Bettendorf police department said Smith was wanted for parole violation after he cut off his ankle bracelet. He was on parole after being charged with burglary, assault of a peace officer with a weapon, and domestic assault second offense.
