Rick's Six: Bitter wind chills, Hawks celebrate Christmas on the hardcourt, and was Arsenal security breached by Russian hackers?

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 19 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

2. Rock Island Arsenal will 'neither confirm nor deny' whether it was swept up in Russian hack

U.S. Army officials on Wednesday would not say whether the Rock Island Arsenal was part of a massive breach of U.S. government agencies blamed on Russian hackers.

Citing "security concerns," Arsenal public affairs officer Eric Cramer told the Quad-City Times that Army officials "can neither confirm nor deny that we were in any way affected by the Russian hack."

"We take our network security very seriously and are vigilant in protecting the Rock Island Arsenal network," Cramer said.

"The Department of Defense is currently investigating the extent of these hacks," Heather Sager, U.S. Rep Cheri Busto's communications director, said in a statement. "For our national security, Congresswoman Bustos believes it is critical that these incidents are investigated fully and supports next steps to protect us from future attacks.”