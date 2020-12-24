Rick's Six: Bitter wind chills, Hawks celebrate Christmas on the hardcourt, and was Arsenal security breached by Russian hackers?

A good Christmas Eve to all. Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, the coldest air of the season so far will settle in across the region, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be only in the teens with lows in the single digits above zero. These cold temperatures, combined with gusty northwest winds, will produce wind chills as low as zero to 17 below Friday morning. Perfect Santa weather!
Here's the forecast for the remainder of the week.
1. Flurries, wind and cold
Today there is a chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 13 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies with a low around 5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 23 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 19 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
2. Rock Island Arsenal will 'neither confirm nor deny' whether it was swept up in Russian hack
U.S. Army officials on Wednesday would not say whether the Rock Island Arsenal was part of a massive breach of U.S. government agencies blamed on Russian hackers.
Citing "security concerns," Arsenal public affairs officer Eric Cramer told the Quad-City Times that Army officials "can neither confirm nor deny that we were in any way affected by the Russian hack."
"We take our network security very seriously and are vigilant in protecting the Rock Island Arsenal network," Cramer said.
"The Department of Defense is currently investigating the extent of these hacks," Heather Sager, U.S. Rep Cheri Busto's communications director, said in a statement. "For our national security, Congresswoman Bustos believes it is critical that these incidents are investigated fully and supports next steps to protect us from future attacks.”
The long-undetected breach encompasses a broad spectrum of federal agencies and "critical infrastructure," according to the nation's cybersecurity agency, posing security problems ranging from the Treasury Department to Iowa State University, which decommissioned servers to check whether hackers got in.
Effects and consequences of the hack are still being assessed, the Associated Press reported, though the Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity arm said in a statement last week that the intrusion posed a “grave” risk to government and private networks.
The U.S. security agency has said the cyber-espionage campaign appears to have begun last March with malware, affecting a product made by U.S. company SolarWinds, which gave elite Russian hackers remote access into an organization’s networks so they could steal information. Read more.
3. College hoops on Christmas? Hawkeyes figure, 'Why not?'
Playing games on Christmas day always has been an NBA thing.
It long ago became a tradition for the television airwaves to be filled with pro basketball games every Christmas, providing a diversion for people before or after the presents were opened and the big feast was consumed.
College basketball? It generally has taken that day off. But in this most unusual of all years, that is going to change.
No. 4-ranked Iowa will play at Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday in the last of four Big Ten matchups to be televised by the Big Ten Network that day. Read more.
5. Davenport man gets 5 years for attempted gun sale
A Davenport man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
United States District Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 23, to five years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Following his prison term, Quinn is ordered to serve three years of supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
The investigation of Quinn began in Sept. 2018 when law enforcement used a confidential informant to purchase a loaded Colt .38 Special revolver from Quinn in Davenport. Quinn was on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm at the time that he possessed and transferred the firearm. According to a release from U.S. Attorney Marc Kirkbaum, Quinn has an extensive criminal history.
The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a program aimed at bringing together law enforcement and the communities to build safe neighborhoods.
6. About Town: Circa '21 presents 'Home for the Holidays', lots of holiday lights and more
Check out these fun things to do in the Quad-Cities this weekend. Read more.