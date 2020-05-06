Rick's Six: Bix 7 to go virtual, keystone will connect I-74 bridge arch, and Augie coach leaves basketball program

A good Wednesday to all. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to sunny skies later today as we start to dry out from Tuesday's rains. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Highs return to the 60s
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 63 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Isolated showers are possible after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tonight scattered showers are possible before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 41 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday look for increasing clouds with a high near 65 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night beings a 40% chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.
2. Final piece of the I-74 arch puzzle to be installed today
The final piece of the arch for the I-74 River Bridge will be installed today, weather permitting. Consisting of two connected arch segments, the keystone will complete the basket-handle arch for the Iowa-bound bridge.
The Mississippi River navigation channel will be closed to barge and boat traffic for 72 hours beginning at 6 a.m. to facilitate work on the arch. All recreational boaters should slow down, obey no-wake zones, and avoid the construction zone when possible.
For the health and safety of all involved, the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation and Lunda Construction Co. encourage the public to witness the milestone from the comfort of their own homes. Those planning to watch in person should follow social distancing and other state and federal guidelines.
"This is a landmark accomplishment for the project and people understandably want to see it," said Joe A. Larson, Vice President, Lunda Construction Co. "We ask that residents keep everyone’s safety in mind, including our crews working on the bridge."
The public can view the event from many different angles at the following locations:
• I-74 project webcams (Live)
• I-74 Facebook page
• City of Bettendorf Facebook page (Live)
• City of Bettendorf YouTube channel (Live)
Installing the last piece of the arch is a multi-step process. Two arch segments were delivered on site and assembled to form the keystone, weighing approximately 215,000 lbs. A work platform was installed below the gap in the arch along with temporary struts and jacks, allowing workers to spread apart the arches prior to setting the keystone. In addition, numerous surveys have been conducted to determine necessary adjustments in the arch position.
"Surveying is an important part of the process for completing the arch,” said Danielle Alvarez, I -74 Project Manager, Iowa DOT. "Survey measurements of every angle help determine what adjustments need to be made to facilitate final fit up. In all, the adjustments to the arch position are anticipated to be under an inch."
Today, the largest crane on site will lift the keystone to the top of the arch while ironworkers guide it into place. Once the keystone is set, ironworkers and engineers will take measurements and adjust the position of the keystone to get the perfect fit. Then the bolting process will begin. There are four connections on the keystone, each requiring over a thousand bolts. Working around the clock, crews will secure the keystone.
Additional work on the arch, including installing and tensioning the remaining bolts, is anticipated to take several weeks. After the arch is completed, the cable stays on either side will be removed and the arch will become free standing.
3. Quad-City Times Bix 7 will go virtual for 2020
While the spirit of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 remains unchanged, this year’s chance to “run with the best’’ will happen with safe social distancing.
The seven-mile run through the streets of Davenport will not traverse the hilly course on the last Saturday of July as usual in 2020, shifting to a virtual format for the race’s 46th running because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants will have an opportunity to take part in the Bix 7, the Prairie Farms Quick Bix and the Arconic Jr. Bix in a virtual format this year, completing their race distance any time from July 1 through July 25, the original scheduled date for this year’s race.
Runners and walkers can participate from any location they like, a sidewalk, treadmill, trail, living room or track, and then submit their finishing times online. Read details.
4. Rock Island County State's Attorney beginning review of fatal police shooting
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has started reviewing evidence collected on the fatal shooting of Kelvin D. Shaw by Rock Island police officers in late April.
Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, was wounded by the officers the night of April 25 in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to police. The officers were investigating a report of people being held hostage by a gunman when an armed man jumped from a window and was shot during the ensuing confrontation. A firearm was recovered.
Shaw died a few days later in Peoria, where he was taken for further treatment after the shooting.
County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Tuesday that she’s gotten some of the evidence from the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force and has started her review. She said she expects to have the whole body of evidence, which includes police body camera footage, soon. Read more.
5. Giovanine decides time is right to step away from Augustana basketball program
After 21 seasons and building one of the top NCAA Division III men's basketball programs in the country, Grey Giovanine is leaving Augustana College.
The changing of the guard was announced Tuesday night in a hastily called press conference at Carver Center where Giovanine said it was time to retire.
“After much reflection, prayerful consideration and a discussion with family, I have decided that it is time for me to conclude my coaching tenure at Augustana,” said the 60-year-old Giovanine at mid-court of the home venue that served as the backdrop for many memorable games and accomplishments. “The decision comes with the heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all the people associated with Augustana and our program during my 21 years of service to this very special place. Read more.
