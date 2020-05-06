Rick's Six: Bix 7 to go virtual, keystone will connect I-74 bridge arch, and Augie coach leaves basketball program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A good Wednesday to all. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to sunny skies later today as we start to dry out from Tuesday's rains. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Highs return to the 60s

Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 63 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Isolated showers are possible after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight scattered showers are possible before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 41 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday look for increasing clouds with a high near 65 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night beings a 40% chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.

2. Final piece of the I-74 arch puzzle to be installed today

The final piece of the arch for the I-74 River Bridge will be installed today, weather permitting. Consisting of two connected arch segments, the keystone will complete the basket-handle arch for the Iowa-bound bridge.