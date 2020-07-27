Rick's Six: Break from the heat, new I-74 detour, meth arrest, and thousands run Bix7 virtually

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Monday to all. We're looking at the remnants of last night's storm this morning along with cooler temps. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Chance of showers this morning
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. with cloudy skies gradually clearing. The high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Sunday in the Quad-Cities: 12th day of 90-plus heat in July 2020
2. Traffic update includes new I-74 detour
• Illinois-bound I-74 in Bettendorf: Contractors will be working on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 lanes which will require traffic pattern changes beginning today.
The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 will be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.
Drivers heading to Illinois: Traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound (Iowa-bound) lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge.
Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67, and State Street will remain open.
The traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020.
• Division Street closed: Division Street in Davenport will be completely closed between 4th and 12th street from Wednesday through Friday for ongoing construction and work on a water main in the southbound lanes. Use an alternate route or follow signed detours.
• Jersey Ridge Road: Work on the water main on Jersey Ridge Road between Garfield Street and George Washington Boulevard will be completed later this week. Resurfacing work is anticipated to begin shortly after that.
3. Woman on probation for meth offense captured allegedly trafficking in meth, ecstasy
A woman currently on probation for peddling methamphetamine and for her participation in a 2018 robbery is facing new charges of trafficking in meth and ecstasy.
Amber Renee Woods, also known as Amber Renea Woods, 31, of 1604 1/2 W. 4th St., is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of a substance containing ecstasy, and possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Both charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.
Woods also is facing two charges of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Davenport police officers were on patrol in the 400 block of Sturdevant Street when they saw Woods, whom they knew have four active arrest warrants for failing to appear on probation violations.
According to the arrest affidavit, Woods asked a friend to take money out of her bra for safekeeping. The friend retrieved a large amount of cash from Woods’ bra but while doing so, officers saw several plastic baggies mixed with the money. Read more.
Related reading
4. Quad-City Times Bix 7 race ends with 3,441 runners taking part in virtual race
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 virtual race ended Saturday, with 3,441 runners taking part.
Of those, 336 ran the Arconic Jr. Bix for runners ages 12 or younger. The rest ran either a seven-mile course, or the two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix.
The 46th annual race went virtual this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners had from July 1 to July 25 to log their times at bix7.com, running or walking from anywhere in the world. Read more.
5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• As COVID-19 keeps them closed, Quad-Cities' three professional sports teams keep in touch with fans through merch and advance ticket sales
6. Watch today's top videos
Police presences on West 6th
Braving the heat in Junge Park
Peaceful rally against racism
Protesting racist flyers
BONUS 6. Trending headlines