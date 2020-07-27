You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Break from the heat, new I-74 detour, meth arrest, and thousands run Bix7 virtually
Rick's Six: Break from the heat, new I-74 detour, meth arrest, and thousands run Bix7 virtually

7/27/20

A good Monday to all. We're looking at the remnants of last night's storm this morning along with cooler temps. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. Chance of showers this morning

NWS: Summary

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. with cloudy skies gradually clearing. The high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

2. Traffic update includes new I-74 detour

detour

• Illinois-bound  I-74 in Bettendorf: Contractors will be working on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 lanes which will require traffic pattern changes beginning today.

The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 will be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.

Drivers heading to Illinois: Traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound (Iowa-bound) lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge.

Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67, and State Street will remain open.

The traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020.

• Division Street closed: Division Street in Davenport will be completely closed between 4th and 12th street from Wednesday through Friday for ongoing construction and work on a water main in the southbound lanes. Use an alternate route or follow signed detours.

• Jersey Ridge Road: Work on the water main on Jersey Ridge Road between Garfield Street and George Washington Boulevard will be completed later this week. Resurfacing work is anticipated to begin shortly after that.

3. Woman on probation for meth offense captured allegedly trafficking in meth, ecstasy

Amber Woods

Amber Woods

A woman currently on probation for peddling methamphetamine and for her participation in a 2018 robbery is facing new charges of trafficking in meth and ecstasy.

Amber Renee Woods, also known as Amber Renea Woods, 31, of 1604 1/2 W. 4th St., is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of a substance containing ecstasy, and possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Both charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

Woods also is facing two charges of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Davenport police officers were on patrol in the 400 block of Sturdevant Street when they saw Woods, whom they knew have four active arrest warrants for failing to appear on probation violations.

According to the arrest affidavit, Woods asked a friend to take money out of her bra for safekeeping. The friend retrieved a large amount of cash from Woods’ bra but while doing so, officers saw several plastic baggies mixed with the money. Read more.

4.  Quad-City Times Bix 7 race ends with 3,441 runners taking part in virtual race

072520-qc-nws-bix-feature-002

A group of runners keeping to tradition runs south down Brady Street as they run the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race course Saturday morning in Davenport. The seven-mile race was held virtually this year.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 virtual race ended Saturday, with 3,441 runners taking part.

Of those, 336 ran the Arconic Jr. Bix for runners ages 12 or younger. The rest ran either a seven-mile course, or the two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix.

The 46th annual race went virtual this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners had from July 1 to July 25 to log their times at bix7.com, running or walking from anywhere in the world. Read more.

46th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 - The vIrtual race

5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

6. Watch today's top videos

Police presences on West 6th

Braving the heat in Junge Park

Peaceful rally against racism

Protesting racist flyers

Photos: Quad City Amateur Golf Tournament

Photos: Day 2 of Class 1A baseball state quarterfinals