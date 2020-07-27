Rick's Six: Break from the heat, new I-74 detour, meth arrest, and thousands run Bix7 virtually

7/27/20

A good Monday to all. We're looking at the remnants of last night's storm this morning along with cooler temps. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Chance of showers this morning

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. with cloudy skies gradually clearing. The high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

2. Traffic update includes new I-74 detour

• Illinois-bound I-74 in Bettendorf: Contractors will be working on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 lanes which will require traffic pattern changes beginning today.

The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 will be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.