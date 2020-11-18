Rick's Six: Breezy, new restaurant coming to Bettendorf, and arrest made in death of Davenport woman

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at a very breezy day today.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook south winds will gust to around 40 mph at times today. These brisk winds along with dry conditions and mild temperatures will result in enhanced fire danger, the weather outlook states. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Here is today's full forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 66 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph

