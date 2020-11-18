Rick's Six: Breezy, new restaurant coming to Bettendorf, and arrest made in death of Davenport woman

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at a very breezy day today.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook south winds will gust to around 40 mph at times today. These brisk winds along with dry conditions and mild temperatures will result in enhanced fire danger, the weather outlook states. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Here is today's full forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 66 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph
2. Restaurant coming to Northwest Bank lot in Bettendorf
A one-story commercial building with a restaurant and drive-through window will be built in the Northwest Bank lot at the corner of Bettendorf's Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.
The building is being developed by the Slavens family, Joe Slavens, president and CEO of Northwest Bank, said. Construction is expected to begin yet this year, as soon as building permits can be issued and as weather allows. Read more.
3. Davenport teen on probation charged with Oct. 25 murder of Lavonta Baker
A Davenport teen who was sentenced in March to three years on supervised probation for numerous felony convictions has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 25 shooting death of 19-year-old Lavonta Baker.
Sherral Jermaine Tolbert, 19, of 1220 Warren St., is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Baker, 19, of Davenport. The charge is a Class A felony that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.
Tolbert also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. Read more.
Related reading
4. BARB ICKES: Bar, restaurant owners' letters to Moline send message of struggle
Few feel the pandemic pressure more than those trying to save their restaurants and bars, pay employees, feed their families and pay their bills.
The stress cannot be overstated.
When Moline put out a call to business owners, offering $300,000 in grants for COVID-19 mitigation efforts, more than 50 restaurant/bar owners instantly stepped forward, writing Impact Statements about the pandemic's affect on their operations. If they have followed Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation orders, they qualify for $5,000 each from the city's CARES Act funds.
Geoff Manis is manager for Moline Centre Main Street, an economic-development focused mission. He previously worked for environmental non-profit Living Lands and Waters.
"I've been in many, many natural disaster areas with Living Lands," he said. "So much of it resembles this." Read more.
5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Reynolds continues calls for Iowans to fight COVID; White House report says Iowa spread ‘exponential and unyielding’
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
