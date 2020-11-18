 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Breezy, new restaurant coming to Bettendorf, and arrest made in death of Davenport woman
Rick's Six: Breezy, new restaurant coming to Bettendorf, and arrest made in death of Davenport woman

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at a very breezy day today.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook south winds will gust to around 40 mph at times today. These brisk winds along with dry conditions and mild temperatures will result in enhanced fire danger, the weather outlook states. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Here is today's full forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 66 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph

NWS: weather dress

2. Restaurant coming to Northwest Bank lot in Bettendorf

northwest bank lot

A 4,800-square-foot building with a restaurant and drive-through window is expected to be built in this greenspace in the Northwest Bank lot at Bettendorf's Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road. Middle is the road to the right.

A one-story commercial building with a restaurant and drive-through window will be built in the Northwest Bank lot at the corner of Bettendorf's Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.

The building is being developed by the Slavens family, Joe Slavens, president and CEO of Northwest Bank, said. Construction is expected to begin yet this year, as soon as building permits can be issued and as weather allows. Read more.

3. Davenport teen on probation charged with Oct. 25 murder of Lavonta Baker

Sherral Tolbert

Sherral Tolbert

A Davenport teen who was sentenced in March to three years on supervised probation for numerous felony convictions has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 25 shooting death of 19-year-old Lavonta Baker.

Sherral Jermaine Tolbert, 19, of 1220 Warren St., is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Baker, 19, of Davenport. The charge is a Class A felony that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Tolbert also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. Read more.

Related reading

• What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

• Trial delayed for man charged with murdering his girlfriend at Wildcat Den State Park

4. BARB ICKES: Bar, restaurant owners' letters to Moline send message of struggle

111820-qc-nws-ickes-001

Beth Lagomarcino poses for a photo with her impact statement seeking funds for COVID-19 related grants Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Moline.

Few feel the pandemic pressure more than those trying to save their restaurants and bars, pay employees, feed their families and pay their bills.

The stress cannot be overstated.

When Moline put out a call to business owners, offering $300,000 in grants for COVID-19 mitigation efforts, more than 50 restaurant/bar owners instantly stepped forward, writing Impact Statements about the pandemic's affect on their operations. If they have followed Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation orders, they qualify for $5,000 each from the city's CARES Act funds.

Geoff Manis is manager for Moline Centre Main Street, an economic-development focused mission. He previously worked for environmental non-profit Living Lands and Waters.

"I've been in many, many natural disaster areas with Living Lands," he said. "So much of it resembles this." Read more.

5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Davenport schools' interim superintendent being treated for COVID-19

• Pritzker implements tight COVID-19 restrictions statewide

• Reynolds continues calls for Iowans to fight COVID; White House report says Iowa spread ‘exponential and unyielding’

• COVID-19 linked to four deaths in Scott County, Quad-Cities sees 339 new cases

• COVID-19 concerns force IHSA to shut down winter activities

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Bettendorf Schools asking to go virtual, Pleasant Valley and North Scott waiting

• Iowa hides info on individual hospitals during outbreak

• Grassley says he has been exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine

• Chicago schools to resume to in-person classes in January

6. Trending stories 

Today's top videos

Today's photo gallery

Photos: North Scott's Carter Markham

