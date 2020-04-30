Rick's Six: Breezy today, levee break remembered, COVID-19 outbreak at Joslin Tyson plant, and 4 gunfire incidents in Davenport in 1 day

A good Thursday to all. Today's sunny skies comes with a catch — plenty of wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service on this final day of April.
1. Breezy today
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Then comes a nice warm up on Saturday when high temps will be in the upper 70s and overnight lows of around 55 degrees.
Sunday brings a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.
2. Coronavirus at Tyson plant in Joslin confirmed; 2 workers have died, 92 have the virus
There is a coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson plant in Joslin, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department, administrator confirmed Wednesday at the daily health briefing by the Scott and Rock Island county health departments.
There have been 92 positive cases for COVID-19 and two deaths in Rock Island County attributed to the Tyson Plant, Ludwig said.
Tyson has put up plastic glass barriers between workers and has staggered shifts and lunch schedules to reduce the number of employees congregating together, Ludwig said. A team from the health department visited the plant earlier this month. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is responsible for inspecting all meatpacking plants for food safety and operations. Read more.
3. Davenport police arrest man connected to 1 of 4 gunfire incidents on Wednesday
A 21-year-old Davenport man has been arrested in connection with one of four shots-fired investigations Davenport police handled Wednesday.
Nathan Neil Tyson, of 1006 Farnam St., is charged with two counts of reckless use of a firearm-property damage.
The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Errol Walker, at 9:59 a.m. officers were sent to the 1200 block of West High Street for a disturbance and a report of shots fired. Read more.
4. Ickes: Downtown Davenport levee failed 1 year ago
The defensive, not-our-fault reaction has pretty much dried up. And gone with the denial is the pattern of old practices that — in a moment's time — turned lower downtown Davenport into Mississippi backwater.
Davenport's flood-fighting system had performed effectively for years. The Flood of '19, however, uncovered its weaknesses.
When columnist Barb Ickes parked downtown and walked to the levee along River Drive to see how the HESCO barriers were holding on that fateful day, the floodwaters appeared angry, pounding at the sand-filled cages with their brown waves. Two hours later, Ickes was writing at her desk when she heard voices on the police scanner talking about a breach. A collection of reporters and photographers instantly dashed out of the newsroom, heading for the river on foot. Read more.
5. Old Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant demolition begins
A bevy of cars and trucks, sporting Illinois and Iowa license plates, respectively, lined the muddy, gravel-dirt parking lot to its South.
All to watch an institution be taken to the ground.
The demolition of the vacant, Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant, first slated to be demolished in March, had begun.
As rain poured and the wind hollered, two large jackhammers pounded the concrete frame of the West side of the historic pork producing plant, once a staple of Davenport's Marquette and 2nd Streets.
A two-story water spout, with a constant spray, works in concert with the jackhammers to prevent the igniting of the rubble.
The Davenport structure, built around 1912, has been idle since Oct. 5 of 2018, when Kraft Heinz ended operations there. Read more.
6. Hey, grads! Join our virtual graduation site to go out in style
The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus are hosting a special free virtual graduation for area high schools, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.
Joining is simple: Go to https://qctimes.com/virtual_graduations/submit/
There, seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans. With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduation ceremonies at most high schools and forcing families to isolate, the virtual graduation site connects seniors and their families from across the Quad-City area.
“This time has been a challenge for so many, and for our graduating seniors, it’s coming at a pivotal time in their life. To their credit, we have seen stories of resilience, adaptability and positivity,” Publisher Debbie Anselm said. “Now it’s our turn to let them know they have a community that supports them — a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to joining our schools and community in recognizing graduates in a timely and unique way.”
Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.
Area school administrators have been contacted about this special website, and some are already working to connect their seniors with the platform. But there’s no reason to wait. Simply go to the website listed above and answer a few simple questions to get started.
Submissions are open now, and the site is slated to go early next month.
