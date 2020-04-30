Rick's Six: Breezy today, levee break remembered, COVID-19 outbreak at Joslin Tyson plant, and 4 gunfire incidents in Davenport in 1 day

The defensive, not-our-fault reaction has pretty much dried up. And gone with the denial is the pattern of old practices that — in a moment's time — turned lower downtown Davenport into Mississippi backwater.

When columnist Barb Ickes parked downtown and walked to the levee along River Drive to see how the HESCO barriers were holding on that fateful day, the floodwaters appeared angry, pounding at the sand-filled cages with their brown waves. Two hours later, Ickes was writing at her desk when she heard voices on the police scanner talking about a breach. A collection of reporters and photographers instantly dashed out of the newsroom, heading for the river on foot. Read more.