Rick's Six: Breezy today, Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island, and lawsuit filed over grants for county elections
Rick's Six: Breezy today, Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island, and lawsuit filed over grants for county elections

A good Tuesday to all. Winds gusting up to 35 mph and low humidity levels will combine to create a very high risk of field fires again today. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

NWS: Summary

It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. A south wind  between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

2. Rock Island Gate to reopen today

Arsenal sign

This is the Rock Island gate entrance to the Arsenal. 

The Rock Island Gate on Arsenal Island will return to use at 5:30 a.m. today. All morning Rock Island Arsenal inbound and outbound traffic will be directed to the Rock Island Gate beginning at that time. The Davenport Gate will revert to use for outbound traffic only 2-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outbound RIA traffic using the Davenport Gate are required to turn right only.

stop

The traffic signals at Locust and Iowa streets in Davenport will likely remain flashing red for several days, according to the Davenport Police Department, while replacement parts are ordered. The signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire during a shots fired incident on October 9.

3. Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island

Michael Carr

Michael Carr has lived on McMillan Court in Rock Island his entire life. The 66-year-old witnessed the alleged attempted child abduction on his block Sunday.

Michael Carr lives in an idyllic pink house on the cul-de-sac of a short, 11-house block in Rock Island known as McMillan Court.

The seeming peace of the now-leaf-strewn street was disrupted Sunday afternoon after a man allegedly tried to abduct a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl who live on the block.

Rock Island police arrested Jason Rottman just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday and charged him with attempted child abduction. He is in Rock Island County Jail, awaiting his first appearance in court. Read more.

• Rock Island police investigating armed robbery late Sunday

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Iowa tops 100,000 coronavirus cases as Trump plans rally

• COVID-19 claims another life Monday, Rock Island County death toll reaches 90

• Bouncing back in times of uncertainty

• 2 WIU housing professionals honored for COVID-19 response

• GOP US. Rep. Bost of Illinois tests positive for COVID-19

• Read these tributes to Iowans lost to coronavirus

5. Federal lawsuit filed over Zuckerberg grants for Scott, Black Hawk county elections

100520-qc-nws-earlyvoting-003

People prepare to vote early at the Scott County Auditor's Office Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Davenport.

A conservative group with connections to an anti-abortion law firm based in Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit and petition for a temporary restraining order seeking to block $250 million in private grants targeting elections in heavily Democrat counties in Iowa, including Scott County, and other battleground states.

The Iowa Voters Alliance is suing both Scott and Black Hawk counties after their auditors accepted grant money from The Center for Tech and Civic Life, a non-profit seeking to modernize U.S. elections.

The money was given to counties to help offset the costs of running elections during a global pandemic, with Scott County receiving $286,870. Black Hawk County received $267,500, according to court documents. Read more.

6. Big Ten breakdown: Iowa

Holiday Bowl Football

Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts after returning a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes in front to stay in their Holiday Bowl win over USC.

Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson takes a look at each Big Ten football team in advance of the new season. Today: Iowa. Check back later at qctimes.com for the complete preview.

• Big Ten releases start times for Hawkeyes, Illini openers

• After accident, Hawkeyes' Koerner seizes the moment

