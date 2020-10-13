Rick's Six: Breezy today, Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island, and lawsuit filed over grants for county elections

A good Tuesday to all. Winds gusting up to 35 mph and low humidity levels will combine to create a very high risk of field fires again today. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. A south wind between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

2. Rock Island Gate to reopen today

The Rock Island Gate on Arsenal Island will return to use at 5:30 a.m. today. All morning Rock Island Arsenal inbound and outbound traffic will be directed to the Rock Island Gate beginning at that time. The Davenport Gate will revert to use for outbound traffic only 2-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outbound RIA traffic using the Davenport Gate are required to turn right only.