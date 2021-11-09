Rick's Six: Brothers organize informational picket, kids get vaccines in Rock Island, and arrest made in fatal Moline hit-and-run

A good Tuesday to all. Rain enters today's forecast.
Here's what is on tap for the Quad-Cities according to the National Weather Service.
1. Partly sunny
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
Wednesday brings a 40% chance of rain after noon. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night rain is likely with a low around 45 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. 2 juveniles taken into custody after car crash in Davenport
Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday night after the stolen vehicle they were in collided with two other vehicles in Davenport.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. at Central Park Avenue and Harrison Street.
A stolen Honda Civic was traveling westbound, failed to yield to a red light, and collided with two vehicles in traffic, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The two juvenile occupants were taken into custody and charged with 1st degree theft. No serious injuries were reported.
This incident remains under investigation.
3. Brothers organize informational picket outside of Deere headquarters
More than 50 UAW picketers lined John Deere Place waving homemade signs at honking cars on Monday afternoon, Day 26 of the strike, outside the headquarters of Deere & Co. in Moline.
With music playing out of the bed of a pick-up truck and children running around in the field behind the picket line, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America from across the United States stood in solidarity with Deere workers advocating for an improved tentative agreement across from the main entrance to Deere’s corporate offices.
The informational picket was sponsored by brothers Brian and Shannon Olsson, who both work at John Deere Engine Works in Waterloo, independent from the UAW. The brothers said they organized the event to facilitate unity between locals. Read more.
3. COVID-19 vaccinations through the eyes of a child from East Moline
Denzell Wisdom took a seat in the Rock Island County Health Department's basement COVID-19 vaccination clinic just after 11:45 a.m. Monday.
The 11-year-old East Moline resident wore a Chicago Bulls cap and a disposable face mask. Wisdom later said he wasn't nervous and looked forward to his first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"It really didn't hurt at all," Wisdom said. "It didn't hurt as much as the flu shot, that's for sure."
Wisdom was one of 50 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 who had COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Monday's clinic at the Rock Island Health Department. Public Information Officer Janet Hill said the health department administered 50 vaccines last Friday. Read more.
4. Moline man arrested on child pornography charges
A Moline man was arrested Friday on five counts of possessing child pornography featuring a victim under 13-years-old.
Jeffrey Bryant Browder, 30, is being held in the Rock Island County jail on a $100,000 (10%) bond. Moline Police began investigating Browder after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center had gotten the tip from Facebook, which had sent several pornographic images of children uploaded to Browder's Facebook page, according to court documents.
Police reportedly found more pornographic pictures stored on computers and other digital storage systems after conducting a search of Browder's residence on the 1200 block of 4th St., Moline.
Possession of child pornography is a class X felony in Illinois, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Browder is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Related reading
5. Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Moline
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday in Moline.
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident/death, a class 1 felony. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 (10%) bond.
The pedestrian was identified as Dawn White, of Moline, by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
White, 43, was hit at the intersection of 60th Street and 38th Avenue at 6:55 p.m. according to a news release from the Moline Police Department. She was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where she was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that White was walking east on 38th Avenue and crossing the intersection of 60th Street when she was struck by a dark-colored Ford passenger car that was northbound on 60th Street.
6. Trending stories
Rock Island man sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for robbing drug dealers
Update: Man killed after car drives into Mississippi River identified
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Moline
Week 3 of the Deere strike: A tentative agreement struck down
Waterloo brothers organize informational picket outside of Deere headquarters
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Weather
- Public-safety
- Vehicle
- Meteorology
- Sport
- Police
- Social Services
- Garden
- Ambulance
- Responder
- Rock Island
- East Moline Police Department
- Alleman High School
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Criminal Law
- Trend
- Story
- Today
- Mississippi River
- Drive
- Car
- Jeffrey Bryant Browder
- Law
- Crime
- Charge
- Felony
- Possession
- Child Pornography
- Arrest
- Brian Gustafson
- Dawn White
- Rock Island County Health Department
- Deere & Co.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.