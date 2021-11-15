Rick's Six: Changes on Civil Rights Commission, car chase through yards and park, and new offer for Deere workers

A good Monday to all. One last gasp of above normal temperatures is expected this week before we return to seasonal Quad-City weather.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. More wind today
There is a chance of rain and snow in the early afternoon along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor. The band of precipitation that develops will be narrow, but some areas could receive minor snow accumulation mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 44 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Batimana, Swanberg will leave Civil Rights Commission
Ruby Batimana was determined to not be a "passive citizen" after she moved to Davenport six years ago.
When Batimana joined the Davenport Civil Rights Commission in 2017, she wanted to help others — especially those who have little or no power in the city. That desire, she said, ended after years of angry arguments and bitter insults at commission meetings.
Batimana and another commissioner, Janelle Swanberg, say they won't seek reappointment when their terms expire Nov. 30.
"I will go to my grave as a failure on the commission," Batimana said Thursday. "I feel like there are a lot of what-could-have-beens, but that's simply the reality of the Civil Rights Commission." Read more.
3. Rock Island alderman under investigation for embezzling from Day Foundation
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, is under investigation for allegedly embezzling $40,000 from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, where he has worked as executive director since 2013.
According to two unnamed sources with direct knowledge on the matter, Geenen admitted to the embezzlement of tens of thousands of dollars during a meeting Thursday, Nov. 4 with a member of the foundation's board of directors. Read more.
4. Davenport man arrested after car chase through neighbors' yards, Duck Creek park
A Davenport man was arrested and being held in the Scott County jail Sunday after driving through Duck Creek Park and homeowners' yards while fleeing law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop.
Jarian T. Beason, 30, was arrested by Bettendorf police and booked into the Scott County Jail early Sunday morning, where he was being held on a combined $10,000 cash-only bond.
Beason is charged with two counts of felony eluding and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of between $1,025 and $10,245. Beason is also charged with operating while under the influence; possession of marijuana-second offense; speeding; reckless driving; driving with a suspended license; failure to maintain control of a vehicle; interference with official acts; failure to obey a traffic control device; and failure to wear a seat belt. Read more.
5. For 20 years ReStore has reused, recycled to raise money for Habitat for Humanity
Cindy Kuhn drives into the parking lot of a Davenport flooring store, then sits in her car for a moment, working up the courage to get out and walk into the store to make her pitch.
She has a bold idea, and she hopes the empty warehouse at the back of the store will be the place to carry it out.
The idea: to open a nonprofit resale shop selling new or gently used building materials that have been donated, thereby diverting useful items from landfills, and giving the profits to Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities to help build decent, affordable housing for families.
Driven by a desire to do good and help the environment by recycling and reusing, Kuhn walks into the store.
Today, 19 years later, that one-time flooring business and its dark, cavernous warehouse are known to thousands of Quad-Citians as Habitat ReStore-Quad-Cities, a place where one can buy building materials such as lumber, hardware, kitchen cabinets and lighting fixtures. Read more.
6. Quad-City Deere workers have few details of new offer, but are hopeful
Union workers circled around burn barrels outside John Deere Seeding Group in Moline on Saturday, discussing the new "last, best and final offer" Deere made to the UAW on Friday afternoon.
“Hopefully, this will be over soon,” one worker said, his hood wrapped around his head and his gloved hands in his pockets to ward off the 30-degree weather. “Everyone wants to get back to work with the holidays.”
Workers said the media probably “knows more than they do,” but they'd heard the third agreement included “modest modifications,” and they were hopeful it would be enough to end the strike.
Deere made its last, best and final offer to the UAW negotiating team Friday night.
UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the new offer contained modest modifications to the previous tentative agreement presented for ratification on Nov. 2. He did not specify what the changes were. The UAW rejected the second tentative agreement on a 55% to 45% vote but gained majority support from some Quad-City union locals. It was rejected by locals in Waterloo and Dubuque. Read more.
