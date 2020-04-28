Rick's Six: Changing weather picture, bridge readies for final arch pieces, and Davenport rethinks class requirements

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

4/28/20

A good Tuesday to all. Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for later today, some of which could be severe. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Thunderstorms possible later today

There is a risk for severe storms over the entire area this afternoon and very early this evening, as a strong storm system moves over the region, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service. Severe storms today will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes from noon to about 8 p.m., as storms move from Iowa into Illinois. Initially, storms will be scattered in nature, but they are expected to form into a line as they push through Illinois late this afternoon.

Be alert to a quickly changing weather picture.

Showers and thunderstorms in the Quad-Cities proper are possible after 2 p.m. The high will be near 72 degrees with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.