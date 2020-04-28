Rick's Six: Changing weather picture, bridge readies for final arch pieces, and Davenport rethinks class requirements

A good Tuesday to all. Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for later today, some of which could be severe. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Thunderstorms possible later today
There is a risk for severe storms over the entire area this afternoon and very early this evening, as a strong storm system moves over the region, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service. Severe storms today will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes from noon to about 8 p.m., as storms move from Iowa into Illinois. Initially, storms will be scattered in nature, but they are expected to form into a line as they push through Illinois late this afternoon.
Be alert to a quickly changing weather picture.
Showers and thunderstorms in the Quad-Cities proper are possible after 2 p.m. The high will be near 72 degrees with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.
Wednesday showers are likely. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night there's a 30% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 44 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
2. Don't think it's safe to return to work as Iowa reopens? That's a 'voluntary quit' and you'll lose unemployment benefits
Iowans who refuse to return to work because of COVID-19 concerns will be considered a 'voluntary quit', except in certain circumstances, and they will lose unemployment benefits. Read more.
More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
3. I-74 bridge work above the Mississippi River prepares for final arch pieces
A second massive crane is joining the collection on the Mississippi River work zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
More than a dozen cranes can be seen at one time in the river between Bettendorf and Moline, picking up arch pieces, steel girders — even baskets full of bridge workers. The largest crane in use can lift 650 tons and has a 341-foot boom.
A second crane with a 300-foot boom and 600-ton capacity now has joined the effort, an the pair will help raise the first span's floor system and suspension cables. With the Iowa-bound (westbound) arch nearly complete, workers soon will begin installing the driving deck. Read more.
4. Task force investigating officer-involved shooting in Rock Island
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has released more details about the shooting Saturday night involving two Rock Island police officers.
The shooting happened about 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to an initial release from the Rock Island Police Department. Officers were called to investigate a report of two people being held hostage inside an apartment by a gunman threatening to kill them.
As they arrived, the officers encountered a man with a gun as he jumped from a window in the apartment. Both officers shot at him. The man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was later transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.
The man's name was not released Monday, and an updated condition for him was not available — his last known condition was critical, according to the task force news release issued Monday.
The incident began as a domestic dispute at 2930 5th Ave., they said. A firearm was recovered after the shooting.
The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, according to the Rock Island Police Department in its initial release.
The department declined to release further details about the officers — names, ranks and length of service — on Monday, deferring to the task force, which did not provide more information about them.
The task force, a unit of investigators drawn from local and state law enforcement, investigates cases in which police in the Illinois Quad-Cities use deadly force. Read more.
5. Davenport Schools reconsider decision on making classes voluntary
The Davenport School Board is reconsidering its past decision to make online classes voluntary in the wake of the pandemic. Superintendent Robert Kobylski said he will ask the state for answers to some board questions. Once those answers are provided, the board said they should call a special session to vote on whether to change the policy. If the school board approves the change, the plan would have to be submitted to the state for its approval before the change would be implemented. Read more.
