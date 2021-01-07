 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Chaos at the capitol, snow removal complaints, and COVID-19 vaccine update
Rick's Six: Chaos at the capitol, snow removal complaints, and COVID-19 vaccine update

From overnight:

+40
Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) — A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Here in the Quad-Cities, a good day after an unsettling evening.

Areas of fog will continue through mid morning throughout the Quad-City region, according to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook goes on to say there will be some patchy areas of dense fog reducing visibility down to a quarter mile in some locations. The fog may also deposit a thin ice layer and produce localized slick spots on surfaces.

Here in the Q-C metro area:

1. Some fog and clouds

NWS: Summary

Be alert for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

2. Moline aims to improve snow removal services after complaints

010621-qc-nws-moline-1.JPG

Michele Yarger complained to Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri after repeated calls to public works about 25th Avenue Court, shown here Tuesday, not being plowed. Yarger said it is an ongoing issue.

Moline officials are determined to provide better snow removal services for residents after some neighborhoods weren't cleared in a timely manner following last week's snow storm. Read more.

3. Davenport plan to replace Elm Street bridge hits potential snag

110620-qc-nws-davcouncil-002

The Elm Street bridge in Davenport has been closed since 2018. Plans to rebuild it may be pushed out, as there were only two bidders on the project.

Lack of bids from contractors already booked solid for 2021 and increased steel prices could potentially delay replacement of a Davenport bridge that has been closed for more than two years. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Illinoisans age 65 plus to have access to COVID vaccines

• United Township hopes second semester much like first

• Iowa tops 4,000 coronavirus deaths as infection rate rises

• Regions could have some mitigations loosened starting Jan. 15; State lowers age requirement for next phase of vaccine to 65 or older

• United Township hopes second semester much like first

• Watch Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update 

• Iowa Legislature to consider ‘parental choice’ in requiring in-person learning

• Pandemic impact on enrollment, achievement complicates Iowa school funding

5. Davenport man charged after brandishing a gun in Muscatine

Dietrich

Joseph Dietrich

A Davenport man was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at subjects at Newell Avenue and Cemetery Lane.

According to court documents, Joseph Dale Dietrich, 28, of Davenport, faces a Class D felony charge of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon. A Class D felony can bring up to five years in prison. He also faces misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, fourth-degree fraudulent practice, and domestic abuse assault displaying or use of a weapon. The court documents show after the incident a order of protection was filed with the court. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The charging document says that at about 7:14 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of an armed subject. The reporting party said that Dietrich had waived a handgun at them and left, heading toward Greenwood Cemetery. Officers located Dietrich walking north in the 1100 block of Logan Street. He ran when officers approached and a chase ensued. Officers found Dietrich with a backpack containing a 9mm Springfield XDS handgun with six rounds inside. The serial number on the gun had been removed. Two additional magazines with ammunition were located in the backpack.

Court documents show in Scott County Dietrich has multiple convictions, including several for third degree burglary, a felony.

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

 

