Rick's Six: Chaos at the capitol, snow removal complaints, and COVID-19 vaccine update

From overnight:
Trump's statement came after chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill when his supporters stormed the Capitol, forced members into hiding and halted the formal vote to certify Joe Biden's victory.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
Here in the Quad-Cities, a good day after an unsettling evening.
Areas of fog will continue through mid morning throughout the Quad-City region, according to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook goes on to say there will be some patchy areas of dense fog reducing visibility down to a quarter mile in some locations. The fog may also deposit a thin ice layer and produce localized slick spots on surfaces.
Here in the Q-C metro area:
1. Some fog and clouds
Be alert for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
2. Moline aims to improve snow removal services after complaints
Moline officials are determined to provide better snow removal services for residents after some neighborhoods weren't cleared in a timely manner following last week's snow storm. Read more.
3. Davenport plan to replace Elm Street bridge hits potential snag
Lack of bids from contractors already booked solid for 2021 and increased steel prices could potentially delay replacement of a Davenport bridge that has been closed for more than two years. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
• Regions could have some mitigations loosened starting Jan. 15; State lowers age requirement for next phase of vaccine to 65 or older
5. Davenport man charged after brandishing a gun in Muscatine
A Davenport man was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at subjects at Newell Avenue and Cemetery Lane.
According to court documents, Joseph Dale Dietrich, 28, of Davenport, faces a Class D felony charge of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon. A Class D felony can bring up to five years in prison. He also faces misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, fourth-degree fraudulent practice, and domestic abuse assault displaying or use of a weapon. The court documents show after the incident a order of protection was filed with the court. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
The charging document says that at about 7:14 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of an armed subject. The reporting party said that Dietrich had waived a handgun at them and left, heading toward Greenwood Cemetery. Officers located Dietrich walking north in the 1100 block of Logan Street. He ran when officers approached and a chase ensued. Officers found Dietrich with a backpack containing a 9mm Springfield XDS handgun with six rounds inside. The serial number on the gun had been removed. Two additional magazines with ammunition were located in the backpack.
Court documents show in Scott County Dietrich has multiple convictions, including several for third degree burglary, a felony.
George W. Bush Blasts Insurrectionists Who Breached The US Capitol
What to know about Iowa’s implementation of unemployment benefits from new stimulus bill
Davenport man charged after brandishing a gun in Muscatine
Family Video closing all locations, including several in Quad-Cities
Photos: Election Fraud and Pro-Trump Rally Protest march throughout downtown Rock Island
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
