Rick's Six: Chaos at the capitol, snow removal complaints, and COVID-19 vaccine update

5. Davenport man charged after brandishing a gun in Muscatine

A Davenport man was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at subjects at Newell Avenue and Cemetery Lane.

According to court documents, Joseph Dale Dietrich, 28, of Davenport, faces a Class D felony charge of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon. A Class D felony can bring up to five years in prison. He also faces misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, fourth-degree fraudulent practice, and domestic abuse assault displaying or use of a weapon. The court documents show after the incident a order of protection was filed with the court. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The charging document says that at about 7:14 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of an armed subject. The reporting party said that Dietrich had waived a handgun at them and left, heading toward Greenwood Cemetery. Officers located Dietrich walking north in the 1100 block of Logan Street. He ran when officers approached and a chase ensued. Officers found Dietrich with a backpack containing a 9mm Springfield XDS handgun with six rounds inside. The serial number on the gun had been removed. Two additional magazines with ammunition were located in the backpack.