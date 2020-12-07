Rick's Six: Cloudy, a buyer for old St. Mary's, and Crust pizzeria closes

A good Monday to all. Another pretty mild December day is on tap for the Quad-Cities — meaning no snow is in the forecast.
Today is Pearl Harbor Day, the 79th anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which resulted in the United State's entry into World War II. Check out these historical photos.
Three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Japan's bombing of U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor brings the U.S. into World War II. From left are: USS West Virginia, severely damaged; USS Tennessee, damaged; and USS Arizona, sunk. (AP Photo)
An undamaged light cruiser steams out past the burning USS Arizona and takes to sea with the rest of the fleet during the Japanese aerial attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)
U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the declaration of war following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 1941 at 3:08 p.m. EST. Watching from left to right are, Rep. Sol Bloom, D-N.Y.; Rep. Luther Johnson, D-Texas; Rep. Charles A. Eaton, R-N.J.; Rep. Joseph Martin, R-Mass.; Vice President Henry A. Wallace; House Speaker Sam Rayburn, D-Texas; Rep. John McCormack, D-Mass.; Sen. Charles L. McNary, R-Ore.; Sen. Alben W. Barkley, D-Ky.; Sen. Carter Glass, D-Va.; and Sen. Tom Connally, D-Texas. (AP Photo)
A small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. Two men can be seen on the superstructure, upper center. The mast of the USS Tennessee is beyond the burning West Virginia. (AP Photo)
Heavy black smoke billows as oil fuel burns from shattered tanks on ships that were hit during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. Visible through the murk is the U.S. battleship Maryland, center, and the hulk of the capsized USS Oklahoma to the right of it. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors stand among wrecked airplanes at Ford Island Naval Air Station as they watch the explosion of the USS Shaw in the background, during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)
This photograph, from a Japanese film later captured by American forces, is taken aboard the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku, just as a Nakajima "Kate" B-5N bomber is launching off deck for the second wave of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. (AP Photo)
An American Seaman looks at the charred corpse of a Japanese flier brought up from the bottom of Pearl Harbor where he crashed with his burning plane during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941 in Hawaii. (AP Photo)
Declaring Japan guilty of a dastardly unprovoked attack, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war, Dec. 8, 1941. Listening are Vice President Henry Wallace, left, and House Speaker Sam Rayburn. (AP Photo)
Rescue workers help evacuate the Lunalilo High School in Honolulu after the roof of the main building was hit by a bomb during the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo. (AP Photo/File)
Unidentified Japanese men, taken into custody under an order issued by Pres. Franklin Roosevelt, enter the Federal Building in New York, Dec. 7, 1941, accompanied by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)
Unidentified attaches of the Japanese consulate began burning papers, ledgers and other records shortly after Japan went to war against the U.S., Dec. 7, 1941, in New Orleans. Police later stopped the fire after most of the papers had been destroyed. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)
Believed to be the first bomb dropped on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in the sneak-attack on Dec. 7, 1941, this picture was found torn to pieces at Yokusuka Base by photographer's mate 2/C Martin J. Shemanski of Plymouth, Pa. One Japanese plane is shown pulling out of a dive near bomb eruption (center) and another the air at upper right. (AP Photo)
Officers' wives, investigating explosion and seeing smoke pall in distance on Dec. 7, 1941, heard neighbor Mary Naiden, then an Army hostess who took this picture, exclaim "There are red circles on those planes overhead. They are Japanese!" Realizing war had come, the two women, stunned, start toward quarters. (AP Photo/Mary Naiden)
Battle ship Arizona at pearl Harbor, December 1941. The photo was taken shortley after the battleship was bombed and destroyed during the surprise attack by Japanese forces, December 7, 1941. The vessel at right is a rescue tug. Flag still flying the ship is resting on the bottom of the ocean with decks flooded. (AP Photo)
Ruth Lee, hostess at a Miami Chinese restaurant, seen Dec. 15, 1941, doesn't want to be mistaken for Japanese when she sunbathes on her days off, and brings along a Chinese flag. Miss Lee is actually American-born. (AP Photo)
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the upper 30s
Today will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Humility Housing will buy St. Mary's
The former St. Mary Catholic Church campus in west Davenport is being sold to the nonprofit Humility Homes & Services organization to use to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.
The closing date for the sale is Dec. 15, Ashley Velez, executive director, said.
The campus at 6th and Fillmore streets consists of four buildings sitting on 4.5 acres — a church, rectory and former convent and school, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There also are about two acres of green space west of the church that was Davenport's first Catholic cemetery, dating to 1849, and where some burials from the 1920s and earlier still remain. Read more.
St. Mary Church at the corner of 6th and Fillmore streets is Davenport's 4th oldest Catholic Church, with its cornerstone laid in 1867. The Gothic-style landmark will be re-purposed as the Fresh Start Center of Humility Homes & Services.
Sunlight streaming through stained glass windows casts a glow on the blue walls and white altar of St. Mary Church. The altar incorporates a painting of St. Mary being assumed into heaven. Humility Homes and Services will use the church as its Fresh Start Center after the religious objects, including the painting, have been removed.
The stained glass windows in the body of St. Mary Church are not original, as those were destroyed in a Christmas Eve fire in 1947. Humility Homes and Services will use the church as its Fresh Start Center.
This is the view from the altar, looking toward the back of St. Mary's Church with its wall-to-wall choir loft and pipe organ. Humility Homes and Services will use the church as its Fresh Start Center.
The cross at the top of the St. Mary steeple is 150 above the sidewalk below. When the church opened in 1869, the spire was not yet complete. Humility Homes and Services will use the church as its Fresh Start Center.
A shrine to St. Mary stands to the side of the St. Mary rectory. Many of the church's former parishioners had a special devotion to Mary. The rectory will be used for housing by Humility Homes & Services.
An imposing obelisk marks the grave of pioneer Judge Gilbert C. R. Mitchell and his family in a cemetery next to St. Mary. The cemetery preceded the church as the first Catholic cemetery in Davenport, founded by the diocese in 1849. Iowa state law allows former burial grounds to be used for gardening or as a playground, but if someone wanted to construct a building, the buried remains would first have to be exhumed and moved.
The cross at the top of the St. Mary steeple is 150 above the sidewalk below. Note the multiple patterns created with gray and terra cotta-colored slate on the sides of the steeple, outlined with extensive copper flashing. The church will be used as Humility Homes & Service's Fresh Start Center.
A brick rectory, or priest residence, was built in 1868 next to St. Mary Church. It is one of four main buildings on the St. Mary campus, 516 Fillmore St. Humility Homes & Services will use it to provide housing for eight women.
This painting, incorporated into the altar at St. Mary Church, was inspired by Italian Renaissance painter Guido Reni. It depicts Mary, the mother of Jesus, being assumed into heaven. The painting will be removed to the parish center of St. Anthony Church.
5. Davenport man arrested, faces meth trafficking charges
Davenport police have arrested a former Clinton County man on methamphetamine trafficking charges.
Lucas Michael McNulty-Snodgrass, 28, of 706 E. 29th St., Davenport, who has drug, burglary, theft and forgery convictions in Clinton County, was arrested Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home. Read more.