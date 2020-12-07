 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Cloudy, a buyer for old St. Mary's, and Crust pizzeria closes
Rick's Six: Cloudy, a buyer for old St. Mary's, and Crust pizzeria closes

A good Monday to all. Another pretty mild December day is on tap for the Quad-Cities — meaning no snow is in the forecast.

Today is Pearl Harbor Day, the 79th anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which resulted in the United State's entry into World War II. Check out these historical photos.

32 historical photos of the attack on Pearl Harbor

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the upper 30s

NWS: Summary

Today will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Humility Housing will buy St. Mary's

120620-qc-nws-humility-030

Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes & Services, shows off a place setting of dishes available at the organization's Fresh Start Center, 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. The center collects items that people setting up new homes can pick up for free. It also is open to shopping by the general public. With the purchase of the former St. Mary campus in west Davenport, the Fresh Start Center will be moving.

The former St. Mary Catholic Church campus in west Davenport is being sold to the nonprofit Humility Homes & Services organization to use to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.

The closing date for the sale is Dec. 15, Ashley Velez, executive director, said.

The campus at 6th and Fillmore streets consists of four buildings sitting on 4.5 acres — a church, rectory and former convent and school, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There also are about two acres of green space west of the church that was Davenport's first Catholic cemetery, dating to 1849, and where some burials from the 1920s and earlier still remain. Read more.

Photos: St. Mary's in Davenport

3. Crust pizzeria permanently closes

021115-53rd-5

Crust Stone Oven Pizzeria has permanently closed. Its owners cited the downturn in business during the COVID-19 pandemic and lease issues.

Crust Stone Oven Pizza in Bettendorf has permanently closed.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the company said:

"As we prepare for our final service, we are humbled by the love & support the community has shown us over the last week. Please continue to support your local businesses. Cheers & thank you."

In a Nov. 24 Facebook post, the company cited the impact of COVID-19. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Two more Quad-Citians died of COVID-19

• Another week of loss from COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

• COVID-19 has claimed 42 Quad-Citians since last Sunday

• UnityPoint Health-Trinity modifies patient visitation rules

• With potential vaccine approval looming, Pritzker warns of long distribution process

• Scott County medical director: White House COVID-19 Task Force recommendations come 'A little late in the game'

• Iowa prison inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital

• Iowa reports nearly 2,000 more virus cases on Sunday

5. Davenport man arrested, faces meth trafficking charges

Lucas McNulty-Snodgrass

Lucas McNulty-Snodgrass

 

Davenport police have arrested a former Clinton County man on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Lucas Michael McNulty-Snodgrass, 28, of 706 E. 29th St., Davenport, who has drug, burglary, theft and forgery convictions in Clinton County, was arrested Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home. Read more.

Photos: LeClaire Hometown Christmas

Photos: Christmas tree sales at all-time high in 2020.