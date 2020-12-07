Rick's Six: Cloudy, a buyer for old St. Mary's, and Crust pizzeria closes

A good Monday to all. Another pretty mild December day is on tap for the Quad-Cities — meaning no snow is in the forecast.

Today is Pearl Harbor Day, the 79th anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which resulted in the United State's entry into World War II. Check out these historical photos.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the upper 30s

Today will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Humility Housing will buy St. Mary's

The former St. Mary Catholic Church campus in west Davenport is being sold to the nonprofit Humility Homes & Services organization to use to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.

The closing date for the sale is Dec. 15, Ashley Velez, executive director, said.