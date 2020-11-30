Rick's Six: Colder temps, shots fired inside Northpark, and 1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-280

A good Monday to all. After a long holiday break it's back to what we do. And we'll do it to chillier temperatures. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Breezy and cold

Today will be sunny and breezy but with a high temperature of only 33 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The overnight low will be around 19 degrees,.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low 21 degrees.

2. Police respond to shots fired inside Davenport's NorthPark Mall

Davenport police are investigating a shooting at NorthPark Mall that occurred at 11:41 a.m. Sunday.

Davenport police said that two groups of people were in a verbal argument when someone from one of the groups drew a handgun and fired two shots at the other group.

Everyone then ran.