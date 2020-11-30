Rick's Six: Colder temps, shots fired inside Northpark, and 1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-280

A good Monday to all. After a long holiday break it's back to what we do. And we'll do it to chillier temperatures. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Breezy and cold
Today will be sunny and breezy but with a high temperature of only 33 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The overnight low will be around 19 degrees,.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low 21 degrees.
2. Police respond to shots fired inside Davenport's NorthPark Mall
Davenport police are investigating a shooting at NorthPark Mall that occurred at 11:41 a.m. Sunday.
Davenport police said that two groups of people were in a verbal argument when someone from one of the groups drew a handgun and fired two shots at the other group.
Everyone then ran. Read more.
3. One dead, three injured in Davenport crash
A woman is dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 280, Davenport police said.
The crash occurred at 1:49 p.m. Sunday in the area of mile marker 9 on eastbound I-280.
Davenport police said that a Dodge truck with six people in it was eastbound on I-280 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off of the roadway and came to rest upside down in the ditch.
Five of the people in the truck were taken to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, three with non-life-threatening injuries and two who were uninjured.
The sixth occupant of the truck, a woman, died of her injuries. The victim’s name was not released Sunday night.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• IOWA MOURNS: Iowan Ed Davis, a proud WWII Marine who fought for veterans' health rights, dies of COVID-19
5. American Cruise Lines unveils new design for Mississippi River boats in 2021
American Cruise Lines recently revealed new designs of the interior for its new class of modern riverboats, set to stop in the Quad-Cities this summer.
"American’s new interior design concept for our modern riverboats is the next evolution of the series," Charles Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, said in a statement. “All the riverboats to come will continue to feature the graceful structural innovations that debuted several years ago with the first few riverboats in the series. This includes the patented opening bow and retractable gangway, the glass atriums, and the 100% private balcony accommodations that are now standard on all our modern riverboats.”
The company plans to add two new modern riverboats scheduled for arrival in March and summer 2021 that will join its existing two Mississippi River paddlewhweel boats. Read more.
