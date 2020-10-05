Rick's Six: College closes Belmont Campus for COVID-19, I-74 bridge builder target of another lawsuit, and traffic updates

A good Monday to all. A frost advisory for the Quad-City region remains in effect until 8 a.m.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny, breezy and nice!
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees. A south wind between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
2. Traffic updates around the region
• The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a lane closure will be installed on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County, Illinois. The lane closure will be on the Gateway Bridge each day over the Mississippi River in the eastbound lane beginning today through Wednesday.
A second lane closure will then be installed on the westbound lane on Thursday and Friday. Lane closures for each day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Consultants will be performing a bridge inspection.
Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through the work zone.
• Beginning Tuesday the north eastbound lane of River Drive in Davenport will be closed at Iowa Street for sewer repairs. The work should be completed by Friday.
• Northbound Marquette Street will be closed between Lombard Street and W. Central Park Avenue until Thursday for water main repairs.
And good news on the traffic front:
• 240th Avenue (Z30) has reopened between 250th and 240th (F45) streets in Scott County. The road had been closed for a bridge replacement.
• Division Street between 4th and 9th streets is expected to be two-way travel by Friday. Some finish work will continue through mid-to-late October for finish grading, seeding, sidewalks and manholes. This work will be completed under daytime lane reductions.
3. Rock Island County paid out $1.8 million to families involved in fatal tree limb accident at courthouse
Rock Island County paid out $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit with families killed or injured when a large limb fell from a courthouse tree July 3, 2018.
Daniel Mendoza Ortiz Sr., 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, were killed by the falling limb as they watched fireworks during the Red, White and Boom! celebration.
The estates of the two men filed suit in April 2019 against the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the city of Rock Island and Raney Horticultural Inc./Raney Tree Care, alleging wrongful death. The suit was filed by attorney Devon Bruce of the Chicago-based law firm of Powers, Rogers & Smith LLP and includes Kathleen Carter, Kataivreonna Carter, Rachel Clem and Eric Clem — who were injured — as plaintiffs. Read more.
Related reading
Support Local Journalism
4. Scott Community College closes Belmont Campus for one week due to COVID-19
Scott Community College’s Belmont Campus will be closed this week due to COVID-19, school officials said Sunday night.
The Riverdale campus will be closed starting Monday and is slated to reopen Oct. 12. That decision is being “made in an abundance of caution due to a small but significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among employees,” the news release said.
In-person instruction and services scheduled for this week will occur remotely, and online and LIVE Online courses will continue remotely as previously scheduled. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. I-74 bridge builder target of another lawsuit
A steel company with a nearly $63 million contract for the I-74 project is suing the bridge's general contractor for breach of contract, among other claims.
Industrial Steel Construction is an Indiana-based structural steel fabricator that previously has worked with bridge builder Lunda Construction. The company is seeking $12,632,785 from Lunda in a five-count claim alleging breach, failure to timely pay, unjust enrichment, accelerating schedule without compensation and negligent misrepresentation.
Known as ISC, the steel-fabrication company is the second major supplier to file suit against Lunda in connection with the belated build of the new twin spans. Davenport-based Hahn Ready Mix earlier this year filed suit, claiming Lunda failed to pay for concrete and made off-contract demands that were costly to Hahn. Read more.
6. Trending stories
Bettendorf man to have contested hearing with Iowa Board of Massage Therapy
'We will make a joyful noise': Davenport Catholics plan to say goodbye to St. Mary's with organ concert, procession
Two arrested after kilo of meth found in vehicle
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
I-74 bridge builder target of another lawsuit
Today's top videos
• Watch now: Scott County First Assisstant Attorney Amy DeVine
• Watch now: We F.I.G.H.T. open carry gun rights rally