Rick's Six: Combative presidential debate, accused Davenport killer to remain in jail, and I-74 traffic update
Rick's Six: Combative presidential debate, accused Davenport killer to remain in jail, and I-74 traffic update

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

A good Wednesday to all. Anyone catch last night's presidential debate? The key takeaways? Ah, that's debatable. Stay tuned for round two, slated for Oct. 15 in Miami. As for today's weather, there's no debate here — it's getting cooler.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the weather service, "Strong gusty winds will result in an elevated threat of field fires today. Northwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph from mid morning through the afternoon. The strong winds, combined with relative humidity values lowering into the 30 to 40 percent range, will support an elevated threat of rapidly spreading fires in dry crop land.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon over eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. Severe storms are not expected. Patchy frost is possible late Thursday night and early Friday morning."

1. Scattered showers possible today

Today scattered showers are possible between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees. A northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 44 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

With talk of frost later this week in the Quad-City region, let's take a look at the earliest and latest fall freezes (32 degrees), according to the National Weather Service.

• Earliest: September 20, 1991

• Latest: Nov. 12, 1946

2.  Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

CLEVELAND — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises.

In the most tumultuous presidential debate in recent memory, Trump refused to condemn white supremacists who have supported him, telling one such group known as Proud Boys to “stand back, stand by.” There were also heated clashes over the president's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

But it was the belligerent tone that was persistent, somehow fitting for what has been an extraordinarily ugly campaign. The two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?” Read more.

3. Construction today affecting I-74 in Moline, Bettendorf

• Bridge workers will be pouring concrete for I-74 structures in Moline from today through Friday. Concrete trucks will use the I-74 U-turn at River Drive from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Expect delays & watch for flaggers directing trucks in/out of the construction zone.

• Also, beginning today through Oct. 7, the eastbound Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to 7th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive with caution and expect delays.

• Meanwhile in Bettendorf, beginning today, 14th Street just north of Mississippi Boulevard will be one way only for south-bound traffic. Contractors will be working on reconstructing 14th Street through late October.

4. Man accused of killing Italia Kelly during a night of civil unrest will remain in jail. Prosecutors say he was planning to harass witnesses

Italia Marie Kelly

Italia Marie Kelly, 22, of Davenport was shot and killed outside a Walmart early Monday, June 1, 2020, while leaving a protest against police brutality. 

The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities will remain jailed.

District Court Judge Joel Barrows denied a motion to set bond for Parker M. Belz, 21, during a telephone conference Tuesday.

Parker Belz

Parker Belz

Kelly, 22, was shot once in her back while getting into a vehicle to leave Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, at about 11:27 p.m. May 31. That was one of the Quad-Cities areas of civil unrest in the wake of the nationwide reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Belz is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole upon conviction.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said in a July 3 call from jail, Belz planned to disseminate witness names and details about what witnesses told police.

Belz “said when he gets his paperwork he wants a copy sent to his mom’s house in Texas, ‘So (expletive)s can highlight what [a specific witness said] and all them said and post that (expletive) all over Facebook.’ He said he will send it to [others] if she won’t post it,” Walton wrote in a court filing July 29, asking to restrict the sharing of evidence. Read more.

• Habitual offender fails to report back to Davenport work release facility

• Two arrested after kilo of meth found in vehicle

• Rock Island police arrest man suspected of Monday armed robbery

5. Pritzker exposed to COVID 19

Denied marijuana dispensary applicants will have chance to amend applications

FILE: Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference Tuesday about changes to the licensing process for marijuana dispensaries.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is in 14-day self-isolation after an aide tests positive for COVID-19. Read more.

coronavirus logo

• In a break from the CDC, Iowa softens its quarantine guidelines

• Whitey's closes Bettendorf store for a day of cleaning after positive COVID-19 test

• Greenfield proposes new round of pandemic aid

• Biden campaign taps Iowans for COVID council

• Ernst optimistic about more PPP funds, but not until after election

• Whiteside County bars, restaurants will close indoor service Saturday, as COVID-19 cases in the region increase

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises.

