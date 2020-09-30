Rick's Six: Combative presidential debate, accused Davenport killer to remain in jail, and I-74 traffic update

Kelly, 22, was shot once in her back while getting into a vehicle to leave Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, at about 11:27 p.m. May 31. That was one of the Quad-Cities areas of civil unrest in the wake of the nationwide reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Belz is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole upon conviction.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said in a July 3 call from jail, Belz planned to disseminate witness names and details about what witnesses told police.