Rick's Six: Cool and cloudy, rare disease linked to COVID-19 found in Iowa, and popular park sold

1. Cloudy with a chance of rain
Today will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Davenport pools will not open this summer
The City of Davenport will not open Dohse, Fejervery and Annie Wittenmyer pools and aquatic centers this summer.
Over the past two months, City staff has continued to review guidelines for safe operations and accommodations to allow public swimming. With over 24,000 pool users each summer, there is still a high exposure potential for COVID-19, specifically in sanitation of all surfaces and with maintaining social distancing in the pool and during lifesaving situations.
"With the uncertainty of COVID-19, we feel that every precaution should be taken when considering the use of park spaces and facilities," Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said. "After careful review, we feel that keeping our pools closed is the best course of action for the safety of our community.
"We have made this decision as early as possible in order to allow our staff time to find other summer employment and for residents to plan for other recreational activities," he said.
Staff will continue to follow recommendations from public health authorities to determine if splashpads and sprayparks at Centennial, Peterson, Cork Hill and Goose Creek parks will be opened this summer.
A Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday night for the Rock River in Moline. The Rock is currently at 13.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.9 feet Wednesday, then fall below flood stage Saturday night. At 14 feet — Major Flood Stage — water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
2. Rare disease linked to coronavirus in children found in Eastern Iowa
Two young patients with a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 illness in children are being treated in a Cedar Rapids hospital.
UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids confirmed its providers are caring for the state’s first reported cases of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents, but declined to offer more details on these patients due to privacy concerns.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the state health department, confirmed during the governor’s daily news briefing that the Iowa Department of Public Health had received reports of two cases in Eastern Iowa on Friday afternoon.
Both patients currently are in stable condition, Pedati said during the briefing on Monday. Read more.
3. Popular East Village pocket park sold to businessman
The tiny park at the corner of 11th and Mound streets in the Village of East Davenport has been private property for decades, but it's been used at the public's pleasure.
Known by many as Gildea's Pocket Park, the corner has hosted petting zoos, live nativity scenes, puppet shows and countless visitors, looking for a seat in the shade.
In its next life, the pocket park is likely to become a beer garden for the adjacent 11th Street Precinct.
The property, valued at $65,570 in county records, was sold earlier this month to Village businessman John Wisor for $20,000. By Friday, he was removing trees. Read more.
4. Road projects to watch out for in Davenport
• Work to install a new sewer main under Main Street between Beiderbecke Drive and 3rd Street has been under way between River Drive and Beiderbecke for the last few months.
The next phases of the project will involve sewer work this week when Main Street will be closed between River Drive and 3rd Street.
The plan is to implode the existing sewer main in-place and install the new sewer main by sliding it into place under the pavement. Manhole repairs and reconnecting adjacent facilities to the new sewer main will also be completed as part of the project.
The Main Street Ramp will be accessible from Brady Street during the project.
Lane reductions on River Drive are possible as work progresses. Stay tuned for alerts. Work is estimated to be complete in early July.
• Work on the 2nd Street sewer main has been delayed slightly. The Marquette and 2nd Street intersection will remain closed through mid-to-late June for sanitary and storm improvements.
• Starting Wednesday, there will be lane reductions on Jersey Ridge Road between Central Park Avenue and George Washington Boulevard for back-to-back projects that will install a new water main, followed by resurfacing.
The initial lane reductions will be in place for new water main installation.The installation is estimated to be complete by mid-July.Once complete, resurfacing will begin.
Expect lane reductions with changing traffic control through August. Slow down and observe traffic control when driving through this work zone.Consider taking an alternate route.
5. Vander Vending accuses competitor of using COVID to steal customers
A Rock Island vending machine business is considering legal action after accusing a competitor of hampering its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jerry Schreiner and Claudia Ridenour, owners of Vander Vending, 500 16th St., Rock Island, say Imperial Vending Co. has been calling and sending emails to Vander Vending customers claiming the local business has shut down.
Schreiner said Imperial also has been handing out food samples to his customers and while there, telling them Imperial was in the process of purchasing Vander Vending.
"It's fair to try and solicit an account and drop off products," Schreiner said. "But by telling my accounts we were closed, it's certainly crossing a line. We are contemplating legal action on this. Read more.
