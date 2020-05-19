Rick's Six: Cool and cloudy, rare disease linked to COVID-19 found in Iowa, and popular park sold

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

5/19/20

A good Tuesday to all. Here's what is on tap today.

1. Cloudy with a chance of rain

Today will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Davenport pools will not open this summer

The City of Davenport will not open Dohse, Fejervery and Annie Wittenmyer pools and aquatic centers this summer.

Over the past two months, City staff has continued to review guidelines for safe operations and accommodations to allow public swimming. With over 24,000 pool users each summer, there is still a high exposure potential for COVID-19, specifically in sanitation of all surfaces and with maintaining social distancing in the pool and during lifesaving situations.