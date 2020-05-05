Rick's Six: Cool and wet, Moline cop with COVID downplays virus, police seeking gunman in home invasion, and sewer project aims for cleaner river

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at a cold and wet Cinco de Mayo. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Cool change for the Q-C
Look for occasional showers today with a high near 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight showers are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.
2. Moline police officer with COVID-19 says he would take the virus over 'strep throat, chest cold or the flu'
A Moline police officer is downplaying symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive for the disease, saying he'd choose the virus over a chest cold any day.
Officer Pat Moody made the announcement Sunday on his Facebook page and said his mild symptoms are reason for opening the country back up. Moody said he was tested Friday for coronavirus.
Several Moline city employees complained at the end of March that the city wasn't doing enough to protect them against the spread of coronavirus. Read more.
3. Moline police seeking gunman in home invasion
The Moline Police Department is looking for a gunman who forced his way into a home in late April.
Moline officers were sent around 12:54 a.m. April 29 to a residence in the 4200 block of 22nd Avenue for a report of home invasion, according to a department news release. Once there, the officers learned the incident had happened an hour or more before the victim called police.
She told them a white male in a black mask and wielding a pistol forced his way inside after knocking on the door, the release states. The gunman pushed the victim to the floor as he entered, but she was otherwise unharmed. He left after a short time inside and did not take anything.
The department asks that anyone with information contact the Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131. People can also call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities: 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips mobile app.
4. Sewer project aims for cleaner river
As the Mississippi River reached record flood levels a year ago, so much storm water infiltrated the sanitary sewer lines leading to the Davenport sewage treatment plant that operators had to ratchet down the gate that lets water in.
If they hadn't, the plant might have been swamped.
But the closure created pressure upstream as water backed up. So, to relieve that pressure — thus protecting the plant and preventing backups into people's homes and businesses — the city of Bettendorf pumped some of its sanitary sewer water into its storm sewer system that ultimately found its way into the Mississippi River. In other words, "pumped raw sewage into the Mississippi River" as headlines often state.
Which brings us to the massive sewer project staged now at Davenport's McClellan Boulevard and East River Drive.
This is the setup for a $10.5 million project that will extend from McClellen west to Howell Avenue, following the Mississippi River. It will disconnect and abandon a 1930s sanitary sewer line that feeds into the newer 1970s sanitary sewer line that serves the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and Panorama Park. Read more.
5. Four new lizard hatchlings at Niabi Zoo
Niabi Zoo has welcomed the birth of more offspring with the announcement that four Smallwood’s anole lizards have hatched.
The lizards are native to the coastal forest of eastern Cuba and spend most of their time in the tree canopy. The male and female pair arrived at the zoo in 2018. Zoo Director Lee Jackson announced the hatchings in a release. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Historic photos of Northpark Mall
