Rick's Six: Cool and wet, Moline cop with COVID downplays virus, police seeking gunman in home invasion, and sewer project aims for cleaner river

5/5/20

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at a cold and wet Cinco de Mayo. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Cool change for the Q-C

Look for occasional showers today with a high near 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight showers are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.

2. Moline police officer with COVID-19 says he would take the virus over 'strep throat, chest cold or the flu'

A Moline police officer is downplaying symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive for the disease, saying he'd choose the virus over a chest cold any day.