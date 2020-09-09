Rick's Six: Cool, police reform, and driver flees crash scene leaving behind gun, pregnant woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. More rain is on tap for the Quad-Cities along with fall-like weather. Here's the latest National Weather Service forecast.

1. Cloudy, cool with chance of showers

Today there's a chance of showers before 7 a.m., showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a chance of showers before 10 p.m. then a chance of showers after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday there's a 30% chance of showers after 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Davenport commission recommends police reforms