Rick's Six: Cool, police reform, and driver flees crash scene leaving behind gun, pregnant woman

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Wednesday to all. More rain is on tap for the Quad-Cities along with fall-like weather. Here's the latest National Weather Service forecast.
1. Cloudy, cool with chance of showers
Today there's a chance of showers before 7 a.m., showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a chance of showers before 10 p.m. then a chance of showers after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday there's a 30% chance of showers after 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Davenport commission recommends police reforms
From decriminalizing simple drug possession to shifting police and city funding toward use of social workers, Davenport's Civil Rights Commission on Tuesday approved a seven-point outline for police reform.
Commissioners debated at length issues of police funding, the role and presence of police officers in public schools, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, nonviolent offenses.
The recommendations will be forwarded to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and City Council ahead of a special, joint meeting with Davenport City Council on Sept. 21 to discuss policing reforms. Read more.
3. Police look for driver who caused crash, fled the scene leaving behind gun and pregnant woman
Zane Cousins was driving his friend’s Toyota Land Rover south on Warren Street, heading home after making a run to Whitey’s Ice Cream on West Locust Street.
Cousins, 24, said that at 17th Street, an eastbound car that was easily doing 60 mph blew through the stop sign at Warren Street and clipped the front of the Land Rover, removing the vehicle’s bumper.
The car that blew the stop sign, a Chevrolet Malibu, continued into the 800 block of West 17th Street, where it struck a tree and then struck a parked Chevrolet Trax and a parked Chevrolet pickup.
Davenport police were trying to identify the driver of the Malibu, who fled the scene leaving behind a firearm in the yard of one of the houses and a woman, who officers said was pregnant, in the passenger seat.
The crash was reported at 9:03 p.m. Read more.
Related reading
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• COVID-19 claims three more in Rock Island County, River Bend Foodbank setting distribution records
5. Former Hawkeyes in the NFL
6. Trending stories
Police look for driver who caused crash, fled the scene leaving behind gun and pregnant woman
MARX: R.I. native Shallman pens best seller
Davenport man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in wife's 2019 death
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for September 8
Arrest warrants issued in connection with Silvis murder
Today's top videos: Apples
• Czipars Apple Orchard
• Gravert's Apple Orchard