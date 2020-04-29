You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Cooler, aid for Davenport renters, seniors can still graduate with reduced credits, and bars use down time to renovate
A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at cooler temps today along with rain and wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Breezy with showers

NWS: Summary

Showers are likely this morning after 8 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 52 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 44 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind at 15 to 20 mph producing gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

2. Davenport OKs $1 million in aid to renters

Davenport-City-Hall-001

The city of Davenport is offering $1 million in aid to help residents struggling to make rent payments because they have lost their jobs.

The city of Davenport is offering $1 million in aid to help residents struggling to make rent payments because they have lost their jobs.

Renters who have lost their jobs or half of their monthly income because of the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for up to $3,000 in rental assistance from the city under a new program approved last week by the city council, Bruce Berger, director of the Community Planning and Economic Development department, said. Read more.

3. Rock Island names police officers involved in fatal shooting

siren

The Rock Island Police Department has identified the two officers involved in a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Steven Mumma, an officer since September 2012, and Tyler Evans, an officer since May 2018, remain on administrative leave, which is standard, and the department is also conducting its own internal review of the shooting.

The man shot by the officers died Tuesday.

He was identified as Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, according to a news release issued by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead in the Peoria area, where he was sent after being wounded. Read more.

4. Davenport high school seniors can have reduced credits and still graduate

011519-JB-Young-002

J. B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport is home to the Davenport Community School District administrative offices.

Current Davenport seniors will need 20 credits to graduate this year, after the school board voted unanimously to change the policy this year to account for COVID-19-related school closures. Typically, students are required to complete 26 credits to graduate.

Like most of Iowa’s urban districts, Davenport is not requiring students to turn in work for grades or credit during COVID-19 school closures. Locally, though, several other districts are requiring the work for high school students, since credits are used to determine whether a student graduates or not. Read more.

 5. Arconic now taking name suggestions for two eaglets in Riverdale nest

stare down.jpg

Arconic EagleCam

Name suggestions have begun to roll in for the two eaglets in the Arconic eagle nest.

Submissions can be sent through Monday, May 4, as the annual process to name new eaglets from Liberty and Justice in the nest at Arconic’s waterfront Riverdale property.

The submissions are made in pairs, and Arconic officials have “no way for certain to know the sex of the eaglets, so any combination of boy or girl names are certainly welcome,” Arconic wrote on its Eagle Cam Facebook page.

Late next week, voting will take place on the names at www.arconic.com/eaglecam. Read more.

 6. Renovations come to Quad-City bars temporarily closed due to COVID-19

042720-qc-nws-covidbars-007

Clint Bormann, Capital Sanitary Supply, works on putting the finish on the new floors at Mayne St. Pub-n-Grub Monday, April 27, 2020, in Blue Grass.

Bars throughout the Quad-Cities had their doors shut more than a month ago as a mitigation effort to combat COVID-19. Some continue to operate with carryout and delivery food orders, but others are closed until public health officials allow bars to begin operating again in some fashion.

While some parts of Iowa are set to reopen May 1, alcohol-only establishments will remain shut until May 15 in Scott and Muscatine counties.

Bars in the area have taken the downtime, and lack of people inside of their establishments, to address improvements to the physical bars, furniture and kitchens, among other upgrades in recent weeks. Read more.

