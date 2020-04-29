Rick's Six: Cooler, aid for Davenport renters, seniors can still graduate with reduced credits, and bars use down time to renovate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

4/29/20

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at cooler temps today along with rain and wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Breezy with showers

Showers are likely this morning after 8 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 52 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 44 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind at 15 to 20 mph producing gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

