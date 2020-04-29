Rick's Six: Cooler, aid for Davenport renters, seniors can still graduate with reduced credits, and bars use down time to renovate

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at cooler temps today along with rain and wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Breezy with showers
Showers are likely this morning after 8 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 52 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 44 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind at 15 to 20 mph producing gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
2. Davenport OKs $1 million in aid to renters
The city of Davenport is offering $1 million in aid to help residents struggling to make rent payments because they have lost their jobs.
Renters who have lost their jobs or half of their monthly income because of the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for up to $3,000 in rental assistance from the city under a new program approved last week by the city council, Bruce Berger, director of the Community Planning and Economic Development department, said. Read more.
More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
3. Rock Island names police officers involved in fatal shooting
The Rock Island Police Department has identified the two officers involved in a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Steven Mumma, an officer since September 2012, and Tyler Evans, an officer since May 2018, remain on administrative leave, which is standard, and the department is also conducting its own internal review of the shooting.
The man shot by the officers died Tuesday.
He was identified as Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, according to a news release issued by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead in the Peoria area, where he was sent after being wounded. Read more.
Related reading
4. Davenport high school seniors can have reduced credits and still graduate
Current Davenport seniors will need 20 credits to graduate this year, after the school board voted unanimously to change the policy this year to account for COVID-19-related school closures. Typically, students are required to complete 26 credits to graduate.
Like most of Iowa’s urban districts, Davenport is not requiring students to turn in work for grades or credit during COVID-19 school closures. Locally, though, several other districts are requiring the work for high school students, since credits are used to determine whether a student graduates or not. Read more.
5. Arconic now taking name suggestions for two eaglets in Riverdale nest
Name suggestions have begun to roll in for the two eaglets in the Arconic eagle nest.
Submissions can be sent through Monday, May 4, as the annual process to name new eaglets from Liberty and Justice in the nest at Arconic’s waterfront Riverdale property.
The submissions are made in pairs, and Arconic officials have “no way for certain to know the sex of the eaglets, so any combination of boy or girl names are certainly welcome,” Arconic wrote on its Eagle Cam Facebook page.
Late next week, voting will take place on the names at www.arconic.com/eaglecam. Read more.
6. Renovations come to Quad-City bars temporarily closed due to COVID-19
Bars throughout the Quad-Cities had their doors shut more than a month ago as a mitigation effort to combat COVID-19. Some continue to operate with carryout and delivery food orders, but others are closed until public health officials allow bars to begin operating again in some fashion.
While some parts of Iowa are set to reopen May 1, alcohol-only establishments will remain shut until May 15 in Scott and Muscatine counties.
Bars in the area have taken the downtime, and lack of people inside of their establishments, to address improvements to the physical bars, furniture and kitchens, among other upgrades in recent weeks. Read more.
Trending headlines
Don't think it's safe to return to work as Iowa reopens? That's a 'voluntary quit' and you'll lose unemployment benefits
Renovations come to Quad-City bars temporarily closed due to COVID-19
Davenport Schools reconsider decision on making classes voluntary
Davenport high school seniors can have reduced credits and still graduate
Marx: Martha and Jerry Taylor on the mend after bouts with coronavir
Today's photo galleries:
Historic photos: St. Luke's/Genesis Hospital
St. Luke's
st. luke's
St. Luke's
St. luke's
genesis
121113-genesis-02
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital
SL16.jpg
SL17.jpg
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital
SL44.jpg
Maternal Health Center
Maternal Health Center
Maternal Health Center
Maternal Health Center
Maternal Health Center
French Hall
French Hall
James Stuhler, President of St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital Future Look
St, Luke's Hospital Future Look
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital
Physicians' Office Building
Parking bulding footings at St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport
Parking ramp at St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport
Medical Office Buildings at St. Luke's Hospital
Air ambulance
SL3.jpg
St. Luke's Hospital
SL21.jpg
SL22.jpg
Work Well Occupational Medicine Cemter
St. Luke's Home Health Services
St. Luke's Hospital Chapel
St. Luke's Hospital Chapel
Tags
- Local-weather
- Coronavirus
- Rick
- Resident
- Work
- Electrical Work
- Bettendorf
- Access
- Headline
- Walter D. Laud Inc.
- Detour
- Highway
- Replacement
- Beginning
- Sewer
- Lane
- Photo
- Impact
- Trend
- Today
- Eaglet
- Arconic
- Economics
- Software
- Ornithology
- Law
- Davenport
- Suggestion
- Renter
- Name
- Eagle
- High School
- Meteorology
- Rock Island
- Officer
- Senior
- Tyler Evans
- Gust
- Politics
- Credit
- Graduate
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.