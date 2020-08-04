Rick's Six: Cooler, Deere cuts, Bettendorf couple stranded 6 months on island, and Boy Scout trailer stolen

A good Tuesday morning to all. Another fall-like day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. You might even need a jacket this morning or this evening as temps will only reach the mid-70s.
1. Mostly sunny and clear
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
2. Deere & Co. cuts salaried jobs as part of company restructuring
More jobs are being eliminated at Deere & Co. Deere officials would not comment on how many salaried positions are being cut as of Monday.
“As part of the Smart Industrial Redesign, we are aspiring to become a leaner organization that’s more capable of responding to rapidly changing market conditions and customer demands with enhanced speed and flexibility,” a Deere statement Monday read.
Monday’s decision comes immediately after a second round of buyouts for salaried employees ended Friday, July 31, which was also part of the smart industrial redesign. The two actions are unrelated, a Deere official said. Read more.
3. COVID-19 strands Bettendorf couple in St. Martin for 6 months
They held hands and spoke French, smiling, even giggling as they recalled the previous six months. Nicolas Griffon and his wife of 13 years, Rhonda Mellor, are sitting atop their neatly kept deck in a quiet, well-manicured Bettendorf neighborhood.
Holder of a comedian's mind and stand-up timing, Mellor, says life over the past six months had her — every so often — singing the theme song from the classic sitcom "Gilligan's Island.''
"Who knew the coronavirus was going to keep us on the outside (of the United States) looking in?'' Mellor said. "We are lucky and thankful we are here. At times I thought about Gilligan's Island and being stranded.'' Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Boy Scout Troop #103 of Davenport has its trailer stolen — from an American Legion Post parking lot
Two weeks ago, Boy Scout Troop #103 Davenport, enjoyed a weekend of camping and outdoor activities at Scott County Park.
At the end of the day and a half of learning life skills and sharing fellowship, Shawn Wogomon, longtime scoutmaster for Troop #103, parked the trailer at his Davenport home.
The next day (Sunday), Wogomon returned the trailer to the American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th Street, Davenport, where — for the past five years — it had been stored.
That night someone stole the padlocked trailer filled with camping equipment and fishing gear, leaving a local troop devastated and a scoutmaster wondering how, who, why? Read more.
5. Road to close today in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Highway Department reports that 290th St. N (County Road X) from 38th Avenue N to Moline Road will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m., today, until 3 p.m., Wednesday, for road repairs.
Today's photo gallery: Iowa High School state baseball semifinal and championship weekend
