Rick's Six: Cooler weather, Bettendorf looks to riverfront development, and Davenport sells housing property
Rick's Six: Cooler weather, Bettendorf looks to riverfront development, and Davenport sells housing property

A good Thursday to all. Keep the coats and sweaters handy, you'll need them as today will be partly sunny and cold with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Here are the weather details, including a Halloween forecast, from the National Weather Service.

1. Partly sunny and breezy

NWS:Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

Halloween Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and low around 25 degrees.  

NWS: Halloween

It's coming ....

Time change

2. Bettendorf looks to riverfront development, puts community center on hold

070419-bet-splash 070419-bet-splash-058a.JPG

The Splash Landing Aquatic Center in Bettendorf.

A voter referendum on whether to build a new swimming pool or community center or some combination of both in Bettendorf is off the table for now.

For several years, the city has been considering what to do with Splash Landing Aquatics Center, located at 2220 23rd St., as well as the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, and the Herbert Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St. All are at least 50 years old and need several million dollars in updates simply to maintain them as they exist today, staff has said.

Numerous options have been discussed, but a proposal has never been put to voters.

Now, with uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a possible referendum for building won't be discussed until at least next year this time. Read more.

3. Davenport City Council approves $6M sale of public housing property

100520-qc-nws-housing-031

The Heritage property, located at 501 W 3rd Street.

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved the $6.35 million sale of The Heritage, the city-owned, 120-unit low-income high-rise apartment building at 501 W. 3rd St., to an out-of-state nonprofit.

The Davenport City Council voted 9-0, authorizing the sale to Foundation Housing.

Recent changes in federal housing rules and encouragement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) prompted the city to explore the sale of the property, while maintaining long-term affordability for the building's tenants, said Bruce Berger, director of community and economic development for the city. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Rock Island's Washington Jr. High has postive COVID-19 case, will remain open

• Iowa doctors say virus spread risks overwhelming hospitals

• Whitey's temporarily closes 53rd Street, Davenport, store

• Greenfield off campaign after staffers had COVID-19 contact

• Geneseo florist delivers joy to assisted living residents

• GOP leaders ask Pritzker to justify his bar, restaurant plan

• Timing of COVID-19 relief may depend on election outcome, Grassley says

• IHSA announces high school basketball will start next month

5. A 'Bootiful' Saturday, ballet, doggy trick-or-treating and more

About Town: In Real Time

Check out these fun things to do this Halloween weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.

Related reading

• Trick-or-Treat times in Q-C region

• REVIEW: Loretta Devine uncovers the misery in 'Spell'

6. Election Day primer

i voted stickers

"I Voted" stickers.

Here's everything you need to know about the local Quad-City races for Election Day.

• Election 2020: A look at the Iowa races in next week's election

• Election 2020: A look at the Illinois races in next week's election

Today's photo gallery

Photos: Around the Quad Cities

102820-qct-standalone-01.JPG
102820-qct-standalone-02.JPG
102820-qct-standalone-03.JPG
102820-qct-standalone-04.JPG
102820-qct-standalone-05.JPG

Photos: Wilton sweeps West Branch during the Class 2A regional volleyball final

102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-001
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-002
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-003
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-004
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-005

