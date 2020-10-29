Rick's Six: Cooler weather, Bettendorf looks to riverfront development, and Davenport sells housing property

A good Thursday to all. Keep the coats and sweaters handy, you'll need them as today will be partly sunny and cold with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Here are the weather details, including a Halloween forecast, from the National Weather Service.
1. Partly sunny and breezy
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
Halloween Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and low around 25 degrees.
It's coming ....
2. Bettendorf looks to riverfront development, puts community center on hold
A voter referendum on whether to build a new swimming pool or community center or some combination of both in Bettendorf is off the table for now.
For several years, the city has been considering what to do with Splash Landing Aquatics Center, located at 2220 23rd St., as well as the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, and the Herbert Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St. All are at least 50 years old and need several million dollars in updates simply to maintain them as they exist today, staff has said.
Numerous options have been discussed, but a proposal has never been put to voters.
Now, with uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a possible referendum for building won't be discussed until at least next year this time. Read more.
3. Davenport City Council approves $6M sale of public housing property
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved the $6.35 million sale of The Heritage, the city-owned, 120-unit low-income high-rise apartment building at 501 W. 3rd St., to an out-of-state nonprofit.
The Davenport City Council voted 9-0, authorizing the sale to Foundation Housing.
Recent changes in federal housing rules and encouragement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) prompted the city to explore the sale of the property, while maintaining long-term affordability for the building's tenants, said Bruce Berger, director of community and economic development for the city. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. A 'Bootiful' Saturday, ballet, doggy trick-or-treating and more
Check out these fun things to do this Halloween weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
6. Election Day primer
Here's everything you need to know about the local Quad-City races for Election Day.
