Rick's Six: Cooler with rain, Moline employee tests positive, and all-inclusive play village a reality in Davenport

“We will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you.”

All told, there have been 50 confirmed shots-fired incidents in Davenport since March 1. But by March 20 there was only one confirmed shooting call. The escalation of gunfire started after that date — with 49 confirmed cases in the 41 remaining days in March and April.

In January there were 11 confirmed shooting incidents, and another six confirmed in February.

Since March 1 Davenport Police have seized 60 firearms and arrested 22 people in connection to gun-related crimes.

For Matson, the media gathering was a return to an established theme. Public safety was issue No. 1 as Matson campaigned throughout 2019 — promising to look for ways to invest more in policing technologies, discuss safety strategies during public City Hall meetings and push for a still-in-the-works assessment center aimed at keeping fewer juvenile criminal offenders in jail.