 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Court order targets UAW strikers, frost on Friday, and Halloween decorating
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Court order targets UAW strikers, frost on Friday, and Halloween decorating

  • Updated
  • 0

A good Friday to all. There is a National Weather Service frost advisory in effect for portions of east central Iowa late tonight into early Friday morning.

Frost is possible over much of the area Friday night with freezing temperatures possible north of U.S. 30.

For the Quad-City metro area, here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Noticeably cooler

Frost Friday

Today will be cloudy and cooler with a high near 55 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

Friday look for scattered sprinkles after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph. There will be areas of frost after 5 a.m.

Related reading

Can you imagine your town suddenly leaning closer to the equator?

2. Public health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

A Rock Island County man in his 60s hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 is the virus' latest victim.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death in its Wednesday update. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic is 367.

Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19 deaths in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Oct. 20. All told, the deaths of 274 Scott County residents have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Read more.

Related reading

• Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

3. Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers

102021-qc-nws-strike-035

UAW workers Michael Bredar of Colona and Brian Oechsner of Walcott man the pick lines Wednesday morning at the John Deere Seeding Group in Moline.

Striking Deere workers are being limited by a court order on the ways in which they can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works.

Deere sought and received a temporary injunction, advising the chief judge of the district court in Scott County that picketers' conduct has disrupted access to their properties and put others, including UAW members, at risk. Read more.

Related reading

• U.S. ag secretary lends support to striking Deere workers

• A round-up of news about the Deere strike

4. Man arrested in East Moline on charges of sexually abusing children

Keimon Crayton.bmp

A man from Lansing, Ill. was arrested Tuesday in East Moline for allegedly sexually abusing two children on Oct. 9.

Keimon Leandrew Crayton, 25, reportedly abused a 9-year-old and 7-year-old, according to court documents. He's been charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse.

Criminal sexual assault is a class one felony in Illinois, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Criminal sexual abuse is a class four felony in Illinois, punishable by up to three years in prison.

Crayton is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 (10%) bond. He had his first appearance Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.

Related reading

• Davenport man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder

• One charged with arson in East Moline house fire

• Man wanted on criminal mischief warrant captured while in possession of meth

• Muscatine woman accused of molesting a child and selling the video to face federal charges

• Rock Island police chief announces retirement, Deputy Chief Richard Landi will be interim chief

5. Halloween decorations a vital hobby for some Quad-City residents

101421-qc-nws-decorations-055

The home of Connie Hart at 4407 Northwest Boulevard in Davenport. Halloween decorations in the Quad Cities area.

Mark Newton lives with his daughter and twin granddaughters in a neat bungalow-style home on Davenport's West Pleasant Street nestled between a friendly neighbor and an alley.

Not much happens on West Pleasant Street. Not much, that is, until summer starts to turn to fall. By September, Mark Newton can't help himself. The urge to decorate builds.

"Every year I tell myself that I'm quitting, that I'm done," Mark said. "And then I see the kids in the neighborhood and I start thinking about Halloween and, after about a month of talking myself into it, I just go for it." Read more.

Halloween decorations

+17 
+17 
101421-qc-nws-decorations-112
+17 
+17 
101421-qc-nws-decorations-109
+17 
+17 
101421-qc-nws-decorations-111
+17 
+17 
101421-qc-nws-decorations-110
+17 
+17 
101421-qc-nws-decorations-055

Related reading

Legends & Lore: Haunted Q-C places — Believe it, or not

+12 
+12 
Augustana's House on the Hill
+12 
+12 
Palmer College of Chiropractic Pi Kappa Chi fraternity house
+12 
+12 
Ambrose Hall, St. Ambrose University
+12 
+12 
Davenport City Hall
+12 
+12 
Hotel Blackhawk

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Davenport Police, Rock Island Police, and Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies join forces to conduct a homicide investigation at Maple Ridge Apartments, 3500 5th St., Rock Island, in connection with Sunday's early morning shooting at a strip club in Davenport.

Nik Nikic talks about Chris, his son, who has won an Ironman Triathlon.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Chris Nikic ESPY winner, Boston Marathon finisher the first person with Downs Syndrome to ever complete an Ironman Triathlon, energizes students at North Scott Junior High

+6 
+6 
102021-qc-nws-Nikic-017
+6 
+6 
102021-qc-nws-Nikic-024
+6 
+6 
102021-qc-nws-Nikic-005
+6 
+6 
102021-qc-nws-Nikic-036
+6 
+6 
102021-qc-nws-Nikic-002

Photos: Iowa Class 4A girls cross country state-qualifying meet at Bettendorf (Oct. 20, 2021)