Rick's Six: Court order targets UAW strikers, frost on Friday, and Halloween decorating

A good Friday to all. There is a National Weather Service frost advisory in effect for portions of east central Iowa late tonight into early Friday morning.
Frost is possible over much of the area Friday night with freezing temperatures possible north of U.S. 30.
For the Quad-City metro area, here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Noticeably cooler
Today will be cloudy and cooler with a high near 55 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.
Friday look for scattered sprinkles after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph. There will be areas of frost after 5 a.m.
2. Public health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths in the Quad-Cities
A Rock Island County man in his 60s hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 is the virus' latest victim.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death in its Wednesday update. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic is 367.
Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19 deaths in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Oct. 20. All told, the deaths of 274 Scott County residents have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Read more.
3. Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers
Striking Deere workers are being limited by a court order on the ways in which they can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works.
Deere sought and received a temporary injunction, advising the chief judge of the district court in Scott County that picketers' conduct has disrupted access to their properties and put others, including UAW members, at risk. Read more.
4. Man arrested in East Moline on charges of sexually abusing children
A man from Lansing, Ill. was arrested Tuesday in East Moline for allegedly sexually abusing two children on Oct. 9.
Keimon Leandrew Crayton, 25, reportedly abused a 9-year-old and 7-year-old, according to court documents. He's been charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse.
Criminal sexual assault is a class one felony in Illinois, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Criminal sexual abuse is a class four felony in Illinois, punishable by up to three years in prison.
Crayton is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 (10%) bond. He had his first appearance Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.
5. Halloween decorations a vital hobby for some Quad-City residents
Mark Newton lives with his daughter and twin granddaughters in a neat bungalow-style home on Davenport's West Pleasant Street nestled between a friendly neighbor and an alley.
Not much happens on West Pleasant Street. Not much, that is, until summer starts to turn to fall. By September, Mark Newton can't help himself. The urge to decorate builds.
"Every year I tell myself that I'm quitting, that I'm done," Mark said. "And then I see the kids in the neighborhood and I start thinking about Halloween and, after about a month of talking myself into it, I just go for it." Read more.
6. Trending stories
Updated: Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers. Deere official says it was needed to "provide safe entry and exit" to Davenport Works facility
Muscatine woman accused of molesting a child and selling the video to face federal charges
Watch Now: Davenport considering installing speed humps
Ironman Chris Nikic tells his story to North Scott Community School District students
Why you don't need to rake your leaves this autumn
