Rick's Six: COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Quad-Cities, waste pick up changes, and remembering the 'Flag Man'

A good Thursday to all. Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the 60s today
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there will be scattered showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday showers are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 1 a.m., showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers likely after 4 a.m. The low will be around 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
A Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday for the Rock River at Moline. The Rock is currently at 13.6 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith's Island is affected by floodwaters.
The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in effect until further notice. The Mississippi is currently at 16.1 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The river is expected to rise to 16.6 feet Wednesday night. At 16.5 feet water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.
2. COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Quad-Cities
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by three each in Rock Island and Scott counties on Wednesday, bringing the total to 19 in Rock Island County and 21 in Scott County.
In Henry County, health department officials also reported an additional three cases, bringing the total to five in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported an additional 986 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. Illinois now has a total of 6,980 cases and 141 deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 549 cases in the state and nine deaths. Read more.
3. Cleaning out your house while you're stuck at home? Not so fast — bulky and yard waste are being suspended in many parts of the Q-C
The coronavirus pandemic has caused some changes to how curbside trash and recycling are being handled in the Quad-Cities.
Republic Services, which does waste and recycling collection for some area municipalities, including East Moline, Silvis and Carbon Cliff, has suspended yard and bulky waste pickups as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Silvis, a citywide bulk pickup planned for April has been was postponed. Rock Island has canceled bulk pickups.
Davenport is picking up waste earlier in the day and asks residents to have their bins on the curb by 6:30 a.m. Davenport crews carry or have access to personal protection equipment as a standard part of their toolkits. Bettendorf said its waste service was operating as normal and crews also have access to personal protection equipment.
The Scott County Waste Commission also suspended its public hazardous material and e-waste drop offs, according to a post on its website dated March 20. Read more.
4. Arconic, Howmet Aerospace complete separation
As of Wednesday morning, Arconic Corporation shares have begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The April 1 split of Arconic Inc. into Arconic Corp. and Howmet Aerospace was completed as scheduled. Arconic Davenport Works will keep its name, and operations continue there after the federal government labeled Arconic as essential, critical infrastructure.
Howmet encompasses engine products, fastening systems, engineered structures and forged wheels businesses, while Arconic Corp. retains being a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions as well as innovative architectural products, according to company news releases.
This comes a few years after Arconic was spun-off from parent company Alcoa. Read more.
5. 'The Flag Man' Eckhardt touched lives of many
Lt. Nick Seefeld understands the world around us and the importance of social distancing.
The veteran Aledo Police officer also knows firsthand the impact Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt had on thousands and wants him to receive the heartfelt and respect-filled farewell he deserves.
Eckhardt, known lovingly across the country as "The Flag Man," lost his battle with cancer this week at age 63. There is a gofundme page set up to assist with medical and funeral expenses.
"I want those people worried about paying their respects to Larry, those who loved what he did but didn't know him firsthand, knowing they can honor him by filling our town with flags on Saturday," Seefeld said. "If you are comfortable with that, I believe it would be a great tribute to fill the streets (of Aledo) with flags in his honor."
Eckhardt, who served in the U.S. Marine reserves, was passionate about honoring those on the front lines. His love, care and desire rubbed off on the thousands over 14 states who came to know, care about and respect him.
Fifteen years ago, Eckhardt, an International Harvester retiree, attended a funeral for a fallen soldier void of American flags. From that point, Seefeld said Eckhardt — who began with only 50 flags — made it his life's work to honor every soldier and first responder he could with an American flag tribute. Read more.
