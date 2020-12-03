Rick's Six: COVID-19 cases rise dramatically in Q-C, muffler ordinance, and new pop-up bar

A good Thursday to all. More "quiet" December weather awaits us today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
2. Road closures today in downtown Moline
• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline
4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane today between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.
Alternate routes:
Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.
Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.
• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed
The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.
While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.
3. About Town: The power of toys, holiday lights and lots of shopping
Check out these fun things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Davenport aldermen to take another stab at muffler ordinance after concerns raised
Davenport aldermen will take another stab at amending a city ordinance aimed at combating noisy mufflers keeping residents awake at night.
Davenport aldermen met Wednesday as a committee-of-the-whole to discuss amending a city ordinance to clarify vague language in city code related to "mufflers, prevention of noise."
The amended language seeks to eliminate ambiguity in the prosecution of citations, according to the city attorney's office. Read more.
6. Pop-up bar at Davenport's Freight House to lift 'spirits'
To wrap up a bizarre year in business, the Freight House Market Place is getting a lift on holiday spirit.
A pop-up bar from the Miracle franchise is making its Iowa debut in the former Fresh Deli space at the Freight House. Festively lighted, decorated and spaced for pandemic safety, Miracle at the Freight House offers holiday-themed cocktails until the end of December.
But the pop-up partners also emphasize their libations can be fetched curbside for at-home drinking or for holiday giving. Read more.
