Rick's Six: COVID-19 dominates vice presidential debate, Davenport alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19, and holiday train event canceled

A good Thursday to all. Another mild day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Savor it.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
And for the weekend? More of the same.
2. Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate
Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the only vice presidential debate of 2020 into a dissection of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Harris labeling it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”
Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, acknowledged that “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year,” yet vigorously defended the administration’s overall response to a pandemic that has killed 210,000 Americans. Read more.