Rick's Six: COVID-19 dominates vice presidential debate, Davenport alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19, and holiday train event canceled

A good Thursday to all. Another mild day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Savor it.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

And for the weekend? More of the same.

2. Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the only vice presidential debate of 2020 into a dissection of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Harris labeling it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”