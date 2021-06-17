Rick's Six: Crash closes Davenport's River Drive, thunderstorms possible later today, and perfect Rockridge wins state softball title

A good Thursday to all. Heat, humidity and the likelihood of rain return to the region. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers likely tonight
There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 92 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Davenport Police are currently on the scene of a motorcycle crash at River Drive and Mound Street. The crash occurred at 4:18 a.m.
The motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries and was transported to Genesis Health System with unknown injuries.
The intersection of Mound and River is closed to traffic as the result of this crash investigation.
Drivers should avoid the area.
2. Niabi Zoo brings in rare, female Amur leopard, African crescent porcupine and colobus monkey to collection
Niabi Zoo has acquired a rare, female Amur leopard for the purpose of mating it with the zoo's male Amur leopard.
The Amur leopard is listed as critically endangered by the World Wildlife Federation, with fewer than 100 left in the world. The big cats are native to southeast Russia and northern China.
During a Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission meeting, Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson told commissioners the female Amur leopard arrived June 2 from Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Thrigby, England. It is currently in quarantine for another two weeks. It will be slowly introduced to the male before it goes on public display in four to six weeks.
Jackson said the porcupine, a female, will join the zoo's current male porcupine also for the purpose of mating, while the female colobus monkey joins an already established troop of six colobus monkeys. Read more.
3. Five boys arrested from two stolen vehicles
Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol arrested five boys early Wednesday in two separate stolen vehicle incidents.
At 12:33 a.m. Wednesday police saw a Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen traveling at speeds in excess of 80 mph. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and put down a spike strip to deflate the tires.
Two boys, one 13 and one 14, both of Davenport, fled on foot. Both boys were located and taken into custody. They were placed into the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Both boys are charged with one count each of first-degree theft. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
At 3:07 a.m., three boys, two of whom are 13 while the third is 14, all from Rock Island, were seen driving a stolen Kia Sorento. The vehicle had been stolen out of Mercer County, Illinois. The vehicle was seen traveling in excess of 80 mph by law enforcement.
The Iowa State Patrol located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. Davenport police were able to deploy a spike strip to deflate the tires.
The vehicle was Illinois-bound on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge but had to slow because of the tires deflating.
Iowa State Patrol troopers and Davenport police were able to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The driver tried to flee but was quickly captured. The other two boys were found in the vehicle.
The license plates had been spray-painted to make them illegible.
All three boys were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. Each is charged with first-degree theft.
4. Things to do in the Quad-Cities
• Alternating Currents announces featured music acts
Alternating Currents is adding more outdoor stages and performances of all kinds at its 2021 festival.
The arts festival announced its featured live music acts, set to perform Aug. 19-22 in downtown Davenport. They will join more than 100 performances, film screenings and other arts events.
The lineup features Missouri-based bands Fox Royale and Radkey, Cincinnati indie rock band Motherfolk, Nashville band Tedious & Brief, and Squonk Opera, made up of 10-20 Pittsburgh artists. LoPiez will also provide live music and professional wrestling exhibitions from Black & Brave Wrestling Academy wrestlers. Read more.
• Food Truck Fights
Food Truck Fight is back on the LeClaire levee this weekend and will be presented 2021 style.
This year will feature three events spanning two days. Participants can attend Friday, June 18 from 5-9 p.m., Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Saturday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Enjoy food from over a dozen food trucks, live music, entertainment for the kids, cold beverages and vote to pick the 2021 Food Truck Fight Champion. The food trucks will be the same for each event and votes will be tallied throughout the weekend. Read more.
5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
6. Rockridge softball achieves perfection
As part of its first state championship run in 2005, the Rockridge High School softball squad set a high-water mark for victories. Its 36 wins remain a single-season record to this day.
However, the 2021 edition of Rocket softball mustered an achievement that can only be matched, but never topped.
With their 4-0 victory over Joliet Catholic Wednesday evening in the IHSA Class 2A state championship game, the Rockets took home their third championship trophy and finished off the first perfect season in the program's storied history with a 29-0 record. Read more.
