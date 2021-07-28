Rick's Six: Dangerous heat, mask debate, man dies in motorcycle crash, and developer wants to restore pre-Civil War structure

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 106 degrees.

Tonight there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 75 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 101 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will become north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 66 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight showers.

