Rick's Six: Dangerous wind chills, frigid temps, and school closings

A good Presidents Day to all. Dangerous wind chills and frigid temps await those hearty enough to venture outside today. Pity those who make their living working outside.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon.
According to the warning, "Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero at times this morning. A system will bring accumulating snow to the area this afternoon into the evening. One to 3 inches of snow is expected area-wide with 2 to 4 inches possible along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri.
"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."
1. Chance of snow to go with heaping helping of frigid cold, wind
There's a 50% chance of snow today after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and cold with a high near 4 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -25 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight snow is likely before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around -4 degrees.
2. School closings, delays and virtual learning
3. Group collects LGBTQ+ history in the Quad-Cities
The death of Joyce Wiley in June was a wake-up call to members of the Quad-Cities LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
In the mid-1980s, Joyce's 14-year-old son revealed to her and her husband Jack that he was gay. Although the Wileys loved Jason unconditionally, he struggled. As much as they accepted him, their support wasn't enough. Jason needed friends.
The Wileys came to realize the need for a support group for gay and lesbian young people and, as their son graduated and moved on, they worked with their pastor to set up a place where they could meet. In time, this led to the founding of a nonprofit organization called Quad-Citians Affirming Diversity, dedicated to supporting and advocating for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender young people and others, and educating the public.
Joyce Wiley directed the group from 1990 to 2017 and, when she died, her long-time friend Kathy Bowman, of Bettendorf, realized how much history had disappeared with her. Bowman also understands how important it is to preserve the history so future generations will understand how gay rights and acceptance evolved.
Bowman and others have now formed a nine-member steering committee that is conducting video interviews of current and former GLBTQ residents of the Quad-Cities area to document their stories of growing up, coming out and living in the Quad-Cities. Six interviews have been finished so far. Read more.
5. Davenport man charged in Jan. shooting incident
Davenport police have served arrest warrants against a man allegedly involved in a Jan. 24 shooting incident in which two people were injured.
Emmanuel Lance Howard, 20, of 613 W. 8th St., Davenport, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Howard also is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; one count for the Jan. 24 shooting incident and one count after Davenport police searched his home on Nov. 30 and seized two firearms. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 3:48 p.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to a shooting at West 12th and Harrison streets.
In that shooting, Howard shot at another vehicle multiple times. The vehicle was occupied by two people. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder, while the second person was injured by glass from the windshield being shot.
Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Jan. 30, Rock Island Police arrested Howard on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A test of the gun seized from Howard in that incident indicated it was the same weapon used in the Jan. 24 shooting in Davenport.
Criminal complaints against Howard were filed in Scott County on Feb. 3.
On Feb. 9, a preliminary hearing was held in Rock Island County Circuit Court, and according to Circuit Court electronic records probable cause was found and a trial date of March 15 was set.
Howard then waived extradition to Iowa and was served the warrants for his arrest Thursday at the Scott County Jail.
Howard was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, in August of 2018 in Muscatine County District Court. He pleaded guilty to that charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping a charge of attempted murder.
Muscatine police alleged that on March 25, 2018, at 8:33 a.m., Howard was in a car leaving a disturbance at 918 S. Clover St. when he shot at two people. No one was injured. Howard was sentenced Aug. 8, 2018, to five years in prison. He was paroled Jan. 31, 2020, and he completed his parole July 11, 2020.
Howard was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $30,000.
