 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Dangerous wind chills, frigid temps, and school closings
alert

Rick's Six: Dangerous wind chills, frigid temps, and school closings

{{featured_button_text}}
021521-qc-cold-storyname-mm-012

John Hayne, of Davenport, is seen bundled up as he talks a walk through Vander Veer Park Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A good Presidents Day to all. Dangerous wind chills and frigid temps await those hearty enough to venture outside today. Pity those who make their living working outside. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon.

According to the warning, "Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero at times this morning. A system will bring accumulating snow to the area this afternoon into the evening. One to 3 inches of snow is expected area-wide with 2 to 4 inches possible along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

It's so cold that...

It's so cold: But people are connecting outdoors
It's so cold: But people are connecting outdoors
+3
It's so cold: 'We can't ask customers to wait until Monday'
It's so cold: 'We can't ask customers to wait until Monday'
It's so cold: Your house is an igloo
It's so cold: Your house is an igloo
It's so cold: Fire danger rises
It's so cold: Fire danger rises
021521-qc-cold-batteries-020
021521-qc-cold-batteries-020

1. Chance of snow to go with heaping helping of frigid cold, wind

NWS: Wind chills

There's  a 50% chance of snow today after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and cold with a high near 4 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -25 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight snow is likely before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around -4 degrees.

NWS: Danger

Photos: Frigid temperatures this weekend in the Quad-Cities

+34 
+34 
021521-qc-cold-storyname-mm-010
+34 
+34 
021521-qc-cold-storyname-mm-008
+34 
+34 
021521-qc-cold-storyname-mm-002
+34 
+34 
021521-qc-cold-storyname-mm-009
+34 
+34 
021521-qc-cold-storyname-mm-004

2. School closings, delays and virtual learning

school closings logo

Some area schools are closed, delaying the start of classes, or are having a virtual day because of the frigid weather. Check out the list.

3. Group collects LGBTQ+ history in the Quad-Cities

020521-qc-nws-gay-03.JPG

Joyce Wiley dedicated a major portion of her life to directing Quad-Citians Affirming Diversity, a nonprofit organization she and her husband Jack founded with the help of the Rev. Alan Egly to support and advocate for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender young people and others, and educate the public.

The death of Joyce Wiley in June was a wake-up call to members of the Quad-Cities LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

In the mid-1980s, Joyce's 14-year-old son revealed to her and her husband Jack that he was gay. Although the Wileys loved Jason unconditionally, he struggled. As much as they accepted him, their support wasn't enough. Jason needed friends.

The Wileys came to realize the need for a support group for gay and lesbian young people and, as their son graduated and moved on, they worked with their pastor to set up a place where they could meet. In time, this led to the founding of a nonprofit organization called Quad-Citians Affirming Diversity, dedicated to supporting and advocating for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender young people and others, and educating the public.

Joyce Wiley directed the group from 1990 to 2017 and, when she died, her long-time friend Kathy Bowman, of Bettendorf, realized how much history had disappeared with her. Bowman also understands how important it is to preserve the history so future generations will understand how gay rights and acceptance evolved.

Bowman and others have now formed a nine-member steering committee that is conducting video interviews of current and former GLBTQ residents of the Quad-Cities area to document their stories of growing up, coming out and living in the Quad-Cities. Six interviews have been finished so far. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• No new COVID deaths reported Sunday in Scott or Rock Island counties

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• COVID-19-related causes claims a life in Scott County, vaccination efforts continue in Q-C

• Illinois reaches record 95,000 vaccine doses administered in one day

• Iowa Gov. Reynolds bullish in Davenport stop on COVID-19 recovery: 'Iowa is coming back'

• Mutant strains, clinics moved, vaccinations shifted: Just another week in the pandemic

• Planning, staffing cited amid Iowa's vaccination struggles 

5. Davenport man charged in Jan. shooting incident

Emmanuel Howard

Emmanuel Howard

Davenport police have served arrest warrants against a man allegedly involved in a Jan. 24 shooting incident in which two people were injured.

Emmanuel Lance Howard, 20, of 613 W. 8th St., Davenport, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Howard also is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; one count for the Jan. 24 shooting incident and one count after Davenport police searched his home on Nov. 30 and seized two firearms. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 3:48 p.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to a shooting at West 12th and Harrison streets.

In that shooting, Howard shot at another vehicle multiple times. The vehicle was occupied by two people. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder, while the second person was injured by glass from the windshield being shot.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 30, Rock Island Police arrested Howard on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A test of the gun seized from Howard in that incident indicated it was the same weapon used in the Jan. 24 shooting in Davenport.

Criminal complaints against Howard were filed in Scott County on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 9, a preliminary hearing was held in Rock Island County Circuit Court, and according to Circuit Court electronic records probable cause was found and a trial date of March 15 was set.

Howard then waived extradition to Iowa and was served the warrants for his arrest Thursday at the Scott County Jail.

Howard was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, in August of 2018 in Muscatine County District Court. He pleaded guilty to that charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping a charge of attempted murder.

Muscatine police alleged that on March 25, 2018, at 8:33 a.m., Howard was in a car leaving a disturbance at 918 S. Clover St. when he shot at two people. No one was injured. Howard was sentenced Aug. 8, 2018, to five years in prison. He was paroled Jan. 31, 2020, and he completed his parole July 11, 2020.

Howard was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $30,000.

Related reading

• Maquoketa man charged with stealing nearly $300,000 from LPW-I

• Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Davenport

• Bettendorf police identify officer involved in shooting 

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Iowa Class 3A District Wrestling at Bettendorf High School

+32 
+32 
021321-qc-spt-3A-district-wrest-01.JPG
+32 
+32 
021321-qc-spt-3A-district-wrest-02.JPG
+32 
+32 
021321-qc-spt-3A-district-wrest-03.JPG
+32 
+32 
021321-qc-spt-3A-district-wrest-04.JPG
+32 
+32 
021321-qc-spt-3A-district-wrest-05.JPG

Photos: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Administered by Community Health Care, Inc.