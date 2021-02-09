 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Dangerous wind chills, new St. Ambrose president, and school delays
Rick's Six: Dangerous wind chills, new St. Ambrose president, and school delays

A good Tuesday to all. A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 10 a.m., causing many area schools to delay the start of classes. 

Here are the details of that wind-chill warning:

"Bitterly cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 to 40 below zero range through this morning. The coldest wind chills will be along and northwest of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line."

Wind chill warning summary

WHEN: Until 10 a.m.

WHAT: Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as around 35 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa.

IMPACTS: The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

1. Brrr, it's cold

Cold

Today will be sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.

Wednesday brings a 30% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 12 degrees. Wind-chill values will dip as low as -10 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 1 degrees.

2. School closings and delays

School closing logo

Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Is your school on the list. Check here.

3. St. Ambrose University selects its next president

DR. AMY NOVAK

Dr. Amy Novak

Amy C. Novak, EdD, president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, will be the 14th president of St. Ambrose University.

She was selected by the SAU Board of Trustees following a national search and will take office in early August 2021, succeeding Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD., who will retire after 14 years as the St. Ambrose president, according to a news release from the university. Read more. 

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Davenport school board approves return to classroom

• Quad-City activist talks about COVID-19 vaccine disparities

• Illinois Senate committee to hold hearing on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Sixth positive coronavirus case reported at Iowa Capitol

• Illinois reporting 1,747 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths

• Is a Post-Super Bowl Covid Spike Coming?

• Iowa Democrats: Reynolds did not consult public health department before lifting COVID-19 restrictions 

5. Coroner releases name of victim killed after car crashed into the Mississippi River

ambulance

The Rock Island County coroner has identified a man killed Sunday when a car he was riding in was driven into the Mississippi river.

Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene, Brian Gustafson, the county coroner, said Monday.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow, Gustafson said, and the matter is an ongoing investigation with the Moline Police Department.

At about 6:15 a.m. Sunday a Lunda Construction employee arrived at work near the I-74 bridge and noticed tire tracks in the snow, a missing barricade along the parking lot, and a hole in the ice in the river, according to a news release from Moline Police Chief Darren Gault.

The employee heard someone calling for help from a few feet away and called the police.

A 21-year old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.

The police located a white Chrysler 300 submerged near the edge of the shoreline.

The Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team was called in and with the help of the Moline Fire Department, Moline Public Works and Cantrell’s Towing the submerged car was recovered.

Vasquez was found inside the vehicle.

Alcohol is being considered as a factor in the incident, Gault said in the press release.

Moline Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips app.

