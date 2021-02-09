Rick's Six: Dangerous wind chills, new St. Ambrose president, and school delays

At about 6:15 a.m. Sunday a Lunda Construction employee arrived at work near the I-74 bridge and noticed tire tracks in the snow, a missing barricade along the parking lot, and a hole in the ice in the river, according to a news release from Moline Police Chief Darren Gault.

The employee heard someone calling for help from a few feet away and called the police.

A 21-year old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.

The police located a white Chrysler 300 submerged near the edge of the shoreline.

The Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team was called in and with the help of the Moline Fire Department, Moline Public Works and Cantrell’s Towing the submerged car was recovered.

Vasquez was found inside the vehicle.

Alcohol is being considered as a factor in the incident, Gault said in the press release.

Moline Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips app.