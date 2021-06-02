Rick's Six: Davenport forms violent-crime task force, bridge work progresses on I-74, and bike path closed for seal coating

A good Wednesday to all. It's Hump Day already. Another warm, dry day is shaping up for the Quad-Cities.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
2. Parts of Butterworth Parkway closed today
Moline officials report that the bicycle/pedestrian trail along Ben Butterworth Parkway will be closed today from the 4300 block to the East Moline border for seal coating.
The trail will reopen on Friday.
The Parks Department is asking that the public refrain from using the trail during this time.
3. Arch floor, bike path to be set on new I-74 bridge later this month
As Interstate-74 bridge construction nears the homestretch, major progress should become increasingly visible this month.
Final girders are being set on the new eastbound (Illinois-bound) span near the riverfront in Bettendorf this week, and concrete barriers are being poured on the new roadway in Moline. Lane striping is not far behind.
Meanwhile, the sections of driving deck that fit between the arch are to be placed later this month.
And, despite a snag related to cost, the bike and pedestrian path on the downstream side of the Illinois-bound bridge is to open as scheduled. Read more.
4. COVID-19 claims 4 in Rock Island County, vaccine opportunities expand in the Q-C
June began Tuesday with the collective hopes of local public health officials buoyed by low new-case counts of COVID-19.
According to the Rock Island County Health Department, there were 18 new cases reported since Friday. And the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 31 new infections in the same span.
There were, however, two factors that tempered the hope: death and history.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths since Friday — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom died at a hospital, as well as a woman in her 100s and woman in her 50s, both of whom died at a long-term-care facility. Read more.
5. Davenport to form violent-crime community task force
The City of Davenport is forming a new violent-crime community task force in response to a surge of shootings, Mayor Mike Matson announced Tuesday.
Officers responded to 279 reports of gunfire in 2020, an all-time high, said Police Chief Paul Sikorski.
"While law enforcement is a piece of this — dealing with the rising levels of crime — they're not, and should not be, the only people to look for answers," the mayor said.
The task force will focus on finding out what the city doesn't know about violent crime and why it happens, the mayor said. Read more.
