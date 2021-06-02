Rick's Six: Davenport forms violent-crime task force, bridge work progresses on I-74, and bike path closed for seal coating

A good Wednesday to all. It's Hump Day already. Another warm, dry day is shaping up for the Quad-Cities.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

2. Parts of Butterworth Parkway closed today

Moline officials report that the bicycle/pedestrian trail along Ben Butterworth Parkway will be closed today from the 4300 block to the East Moline border for seal coating.

The trail will reopen on Friday.

The Parks Department is asking that the public refrain from using the trail during this time.

3. Arch floor, bike path to be set on new I-74 bridge later this month

As Interstate-74 bridge construction nears the homestretch, major progress should become increasingly visible this month.