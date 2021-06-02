 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Davenport forms violent-crime task force, bridge work progresses on I-74, and bike path closed for seal coating
0 comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Davenport forms violent-crime task force, bridge work progresses on I-74, and bike path closed for seal coating

  • 0

A good Wednesday to all. It's Hump Day already. Another warm, dry day is shaping up for the Quad-Cities.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

Forecast

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

May wrap

2. Parts of Butterworth Parkway closed today

062920-qc-nws-bikes-002

Ralph Horton, of Moline, rides his bike along Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline, part of the Great Rive Trail along the Mississippi River in Illinois.

Moline officials report that the bicycle/pedestrian trail along Ben Butterworth Parkway will be closed today from the 4300 block to the East Moline border for seal coating.

The trail will reopen on Friday.

The Parks Department is asking that the public refrain from using the trail during this time.

3. Arch floor, bike path to be set on new I-74 bridge later this month

I-74 bridge lights

Lighting is being added to the new Illinois-bound span of the Interstate 74 bridge, which will match the lights on the westbound crossing. The lights have been tested but will not be used until both spans are completed.

As Interstate-74 bridge construction nears the homestretch, major progress should become increasingly visible this month.

Final girders are being set on the new eastbound (Illinois-bound) span near the riverfront in Bettendorf this week, and concrete barriers are being poured on the new roadway in Moline. Lane striping is not far behind.

Meanwhile, the sections of driving deck that fit between the arch are to be placed later this month.

And, despite a snag related to cost, the bike and pedestrian path on the downstream side of the Illinois-bound bridge is to open as scheduled. Read more.

4. COVID-19 claims 4 in Rock Island County, vaccine opportunities expand in the Q-C

coronavirus logo

June began Tuesday with the collective hopes of local public health officials buoyed by low new-case counts of COVID-19.

According to the Rock Island County Health Department, there were 18 new cases reported since Friday. And the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 31 new infections in the same span.

There were, however, two factors that tempered the hope: death and history.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths since Friday — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom died at a hospital, as well as a woman in her 100s and woman in her 50s, both of whom died at a long-term-care facility. Read more.

5. Davenport to form violent-crime community task force

042421-qc-nws-shots-6.JPG

Davenport's Chief Of Police, Paul Sikorski.

The City of Davenport is forming a new violent-crime community task force in response to a surge of shootings, Mayor Mike Matson announced Tuesday.

Officers responded to 279 reports of gunfire in 2020, an all-time high, said Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

"While law enforcement is a piece of this — dealing with the rising levels of crime — they're not, and should not be, the only people to look for answers," the mayor said.

The task force will focus on finding out what the city doesn't know about violent crime and why it happens, the mayor said. Read more.

Related reading

• A man killed Friday in Silvis reportedly had an altercation with his alleged killer in April

• One more wounded in Sunday shooting in Rock Island

• Rock Island man convicted for 2017 beating death

• East Moline Man pleads guilty to willful injury in 2019 Davenport shooting

• Death of 17-year-old brings charges to 2 Kewaneeans

• Kewanee man charged with sexual assault

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses wrapping up the end of the Illinois legislative session.

Today's photo galleries

Gallery: The 4 Illinois governors who have been convicted

+3 
+3 
Dan Walker
+3 
+3 
George Ryan
+3 
+3 
Otto Kerner
+3 
+3 
Rod Blagojevich
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News