Rick's Six: Davenport library renovation details, Geneseo standoff ends in death, and Niabi Zoo lion euthanized

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Wednesday to all. If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll enjoy today's forecast as we are expected to get more of the same.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with a high in the upper 70s
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Davenport main library gears up for a $1.6M renovation. Here's what's in store
Davenport city officials say they're gearing up for what could turn out to be the largest interior renovation to the city's historic downtown library.
City Council members this week discussed and are poised to approve plans and specifications to begin soliciting bids for an estimated $1.6 million renovation to the Davenport Public Library's downtown branch.
Built in 1968, the Main Library needs an update to meet the research and media needs of today’s patrons, said library director Amy Groskopf. Read more.
3. Geneseo man allegedly shoots at sheriff's deputy, standoff ends with suspect's death
Officers with the U.S. Marshall's Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Ge…
A Geneseo man suspected of firing a shotgun at a Henry County Sheriff's Department Deputy early Tuesday was later shot and killed by a federal officer.
Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, was killed after what law enforcement officials said was a 90-minute negotiation in what a news release described as an "area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck Drive" in Geneseo. Read more.
Related reading
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Niabi Zoo's beloved lion, Nala, dies
One of the star attractions at Niabi Zoo has died. Nala, 17, a female African Lion, was humanely euthanized on Monday, zoo officials said.
She was suffering from advanced bone cancer.
Nala joined Niabi Zoo when she was a year-and-a-half old. She has been a favorite at the zoo for a generation, zoo officials said.
A second African Lion, 18-year-old Savanna remains at the zoo. Read more.
6. Trending stories
A Davenport couple found a stranger sleeping in their home
Davenport woman charged after striking 12-year-old with a tree branch
Davenport man accused of chasing police car, trying to ram it
Geneseo man allegedly shoots at sheriff's deputy, standoff ends with suspect's death
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for September 22
Today's top video
Watch now: Chairman of Illinois Republican Party Tim Schneider
Today's photo galleries
West vs. Bettendorf volleyball
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-120
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-076
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-071
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-080
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-134
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-130
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-111
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-098
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-069
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-104
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-112
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-090
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-123
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-103
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-128
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-082
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-132
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-101
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-072
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-068
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-127
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-102
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-095
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-097
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-078
092220-qc-spt-bett-west vb-107
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- Apartment
- Linguistics
- Clinton
- Building Industry
- Geneseo
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- Deputy
- Jeffery Ryan Blunk
- Officer
- Official
- Politics
- Law
- Zoology
- Lion
- Zoo
- Niabi Zoo
- Library
- Police
- Standoff
- Weather
- Forecast
- Software
- Renovation
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.