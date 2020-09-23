 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Davenport library renovation details, Geneseo standoff ends in death, and Niabi Zoo lion euthanized
Rick's Six: Davenport library renovation details, Geneseo standoff ends in death, and Niabi Zoo lion euthanized

A good Wednesday to all. If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll enjoy today's forecast as we are expected to get more of the same.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny with a high in the upper 70s

NWS: Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Outlook

2. Davenport main library gears up for a $1.6M renovation. Here's what's in store

Davenport city officials say they're gearing up for what could turn out to be the largest interior renovation to the city's historic downtown library.

City Council members this week discussed and are poised to approve plans and specifications to begin soliciting bids for an estimated $1.6 million renovation to the Davenport Public Library's downtown branch.

Built in 1968, the Main Library needs an update to meet the research and media needs of today’s patrons, said library director Amy Groskopf. Read more.

3. Geneseo man allegedly shoots at sheriff's deputy, standoff ends with suspect's death

Geneseo standoff

Geneseo standoff

Officers with the U.S. Marshall's Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Ge…

A Geneseo man suspected of firing a shotgun at a Henry County Sheriff's Department Deputy early Tuesday was later shot and killed by a federal officer.

Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, was killed after what law enforcement officials said was a 90-minute negotiation in what a news release described as an "area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck Drive" in Geneseo. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Iowa health officials investigating case surge in northwest

• Illinois reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

• Quad-City election officials: We're ready for Nov. 3 election, despite challenges of pandemic

• In visit to Iowa, Housing Secretary Ben Carson vouches for COVID-19 vaccine

• Des Moines schools OK return to classes, delays key decision

• Chicago puts Wisconsin on quarantine list for second time

5. Niabi Zoo's beloved lion, Nala, dies

Nala.jpg

Nala, the 17-year-old African Lion, was euthanized Monday, zoo officials said. She suffered from advanced stage bone cancer.

One of the star attractions at Niabi Zoo has died. Nala, 17, a female African Lion, was humanely euthanized on Monday, zoo officials said.

She was suffering from advanced bone cancer.

Nala joined Niabi Zoo when she was a year-and-a-half old. She has been a favorite at the zoo for a generation, zoo officials said.

A second African Lion, 18-year-old Savanna remains at the zoo. Read more.

