Rick's Six: Davenport library renovation details, Geneseo standoff ends in death, and Niabi Zoo lion euthanized

A good Wednesday to all. If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll enjoy today's forecast as we are expected to get more of the same.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny with a high in the upper 70s

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Davenport main library gears up for a $1.6M renovation. Here's what's in store

Davenport city officials say they're gearing up for what could turn out to be the largest interior renovation to the city's historic downtown library.

City Council members this week discussed and are poised to approve plans and specifications to begin soliciting bids for an estimated $1.6 million renovation to the Davenport Public Library's downtown branch.